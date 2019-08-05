When busy parents Adam and Danielle Busby aren't looking after their six kids (Blayke, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker) on OutDaughtered, they're looking after a number of business ventures. For example, they run a cycling studio along with a few partners, which is a big undertaking when you've already got a full-time job at home. But the Busbys seem up to the task, and at least their place of work isn't so far from their usual neighborhood. But where is the Busby family's cycling studio? Luckily, they don't have to worry about a long commute when they're trying to balance all their responsibilities.

Their indoor cycling studio Rush Cycle is in League City, Texas, which is a suburb in Houston, where the Busbys live. Though they are only in charge of one location, Rush City is a franchise with studios sprinkled all across the country, as stated on the company's website.

Adam and Danielle were joined in their venture by close friends Priscilla and Todd Hartranft and Kylie and Pete Ilieski, according to In Touch Weekly. Though the blurb quoted by the publication can no longer be found on Rush Cycle's site, it reportedly said that all six pals lived in the same subdivision and enjoyed "being active, getting together with friends, and prioritizing faith and family." Shared priorities can only lead to shared business success, right?

TLC on YouTube

The Busbys and their friends opened the studio in 2017, according to a blog post penned by Danielle, so it's still in its first few years of operation. Back in January 2017, Danielle sat down with Style Blueprint to discuss what inspired the decision to run a fitness studio. Though both Adam and Danielle worked in petrochemicals at the time (he in communication and sales; she in team lead management for training), making the move into the fitness industry wasn't actually a huge jump. Danielle referred to it as "me getting back into the groove of things" because exercise had always been a passion she and Adam shared. She even listed exercise as one of the three things she couldn't live without (along with Oreos and ketchup, though hopefully not together).

"We're going into it with two other couples, who are great business people but also great friends of ours," Danielle told Style Blueprint at the time. "I'm just excited — I think it's going to do well in our area. I look at nothing but greatness because failure is not an option."

In September 2017, Danielle elaborated on their Rush City plans in her personal blog. From the start, she and Adam and their friends knew that they wanted to base their business around the ideas of "faith, family, and community." Four of the six were working full time jobs (in addition to taking care of their respective kids) while they searched for locations, finalized the design, and got ready for their grand opening. With so much to keep track of, it makes sense that they would want to keep the studio close to home.

In another blog post, penned the following year in February 2018, Danielle called the Rush Cycle studio in League City her "baby boy" and shared that getting back into working mode has made her feel whole and like herself. "Getting back in the work atmosphere and finding that rhythm of Mom-Wife Life / Working Mom-Wife Life has made me feel like ME again," Danielle wrote.

Though she doesn't post about the studio often, Danielle's most recent Instagram post from Rush Cycle was shared in March 2018, in which she gave a shout-out to one of their clients.

In addition to running a cycle studio (and starring in her family's reality show), as of August 2019, Danielle lists herself on Instagram as the co-owner of CADi Fitness, a workout clothing company.

Though opening and starting their own businesses undoubtedly hasn't been without its difficulties, it sounds like the benefits have made it all worth it for Danielle. On OutDaughtered, she's discussed how much she needed to feel like she had her own identity separate from motherhood, saying that she missed being "me, and not just Mom."

Having a number of challenging and rewarding business ventures to focus on has given her, as well as the entire Busby family, that opportunity.

This post was originally published on July 17, 2018. It was updated on Aug. 5, 2019.