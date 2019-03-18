ABC’s new series, The Fix, is a legal drama that’s centered around fame, murder, and a quest for justice. It follows the story of a high profile prosecutor who loses her biggest case, and comes back years later to finally set things straight. The show features a sunny metropolitan city with beautiful beaches and palm trees, leaving viewers wondering where the The Fix is set.

The series — which was co-created, co-produced, and co-written by Marcia Clark and inspired by her life experiences — takes place in Los Angeles, the city where Clark fought her most famous case. She was lead prosecutor in O.J. Simpson’s infamous 1995 murder trial, a highly publicized event that turned into one of the most talked about murder trials in history. Clark is turning her experiences with the Simpson case into a fictional legal drama in The Fix, and she’s keeping Los Angeles as a backdrop for her story.

The show follows L.A. district attorney, Maya Travis (Robin Tunney), whose high-profile career is ruined when she fails to prosecute a famous movie star for double murder. To get out of the spotlight, Maya leaves L.A. and settles in rural Washington and lives a quiet life. But when the same celebrity is suspected of murder again, Maya is thrust back into her old life as a DA, and this time she’s counting on bringing the perpetrator to justice.

In an interview with Decider, The Fix co-writer and co-producer Elizabeth Craft explained that the show may share some similarities with the O.J. Simpson case — like the setting of L.A., the acquittal of a high-profile defendant, and the double murder — but the series is purely fictional, and doesn’t try to recreate historical events. “I think the first five minutes really broadly tell Marcia’s story,” Craft told the outlet. “We kind of lay out her emotional truth. After that it’s all complete fiction and imagination.”

In the series Maya is an L.A. prosecutor who is known for her famous case, just like Clark, but the two don’t have much more than that in common. When talking to TV Insider, Clark explained that she didn’t write the character as a reflection of herself, but did use her own life experience as a springboard.

“Though Maya Travis and I share an ‘origin story’ and a devotion to justice, she really isn’t me,” said Clark. “I’m sorry, but you won’t learn anything new about me personally. The Fix is a totally fictional imagining of what might happen if the killer who got away with murder the first time winds up charged with murder again — and the prosecutor who lost the first trial comes back to try and bring him to justice this time.”

So, for a show inspired and created by Marcia Clark, there’s no doubt that Los Angeles serves as the perfect setting. Not only does it embody the essence of fame and celebrity, it has everything you need to make great legal drama.

The Fix premieres on Monday, Mar. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.