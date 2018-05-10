It's the final countdown, fans of the British royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is in just nine days — we are in the single digits now, people. With so little time left, you've got to be sure you're totally and completely prepared for one of the biggest weddings of the year. Do you know all the details, like — where the royal wedding is going to be? And who is going to be a part of it? Whether you want to know every detail for yourself, or you want to impress those friends you've invited to your royal wedding watch party, it's now crunch time when it comes to getting your facts straight, because we've only got a little over a week to go before the big day arrives.

The royal wedding will be held on Saturday, May 19. So there's no need for a bank holiday in the United Kingdom this time around, unlike when Prince Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981, and when Prince William and Catherine Middleton got married in 2011, according to The Telegraph.

The event will also reportedly be in a smaller venue than Westminster Abbey, where Middleton and Prince William got married. And the location is apparently somewhat significant to Prince Harry, because of another event that took place there when he was a child.

Prince Harry and Markle's wedding will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. local time, according to British Vogue. The venue is also where Prince Harry's christening took place back in 1984, USA Today reported.

St. George's Chapel seats approximately 800 people, according to British Vogue. By comparison, when Princess Diana and Prince Charles got married, they did so before 3,500 guests at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, USA Today reported. And in 2011, Prince William and Middleton were married in Westminster Abbey with almost 2,000 guests. So this will definitely be a smaller, more private affair — although you wouldn't know it from all the attention the event has received in the days leading up to the ceremony.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The venue is very significant to the British royal family for many reasons. For instance, it is the resting place of 10 monarchs — including Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour, according to USA Today. Windsor Castle is also where Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, received a blessing after their civil ceremony in 2005, The Sun reported.

If your invitation to the royal wedding somehow got lost in the mail and you can't get into St. George's Chapel, don't fret. Well-wishers will have a chance to see and congratulate Prince Harry and Markle when they take a carriage procession from St. George's Chapel through Windsor town, and when they go back to Windsor Castle using a route called the Long Walk, British Vogue reported.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

St. George's Chapel is set in the lower ward of Windsor Castle, according to The Sun, and it is regarded as one of the nicest examples of Gothic architecture in England, according to The Daily Express. It absolutely sounds like a truly magical place to get married, but keep in mind — not just anyone can waltz in and have a wedding there. Even Prince Harry and Markle had to get permission from the Queen to get married at the Chapel, according to The Daily Express.

St. George's Chapel is sure to be all decked out for Prince Harry and Markle's big day in just over a week. And fans of the royal family are lucky enough to get a peek at it thanks to televised coverage, even if we can't be onsite ourselves.