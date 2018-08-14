Tristan Thompson was in for a shock after he married Mia Bally on Marriage at First Sight. On their way to their honeymoon, Mia was arrested at the airport for allegedly stalking her ex-boyfriend. Although fans still have plenty of questions for Mia, some are also wondering about Tristan. For instance, where is Tristan from Married at First Sight from?

Tristan is from Dallas, Texas just like Mia. He's 29 years old and is a business owner. Although he doesn't play in the NBA like the other Tristan you're probably familiar with, he is a former collegiate and semi-pro basketball player. Recently, he opened up a tutoring center that helps students prepare for college.

Just like everyone else who signs up for Married at First Sight, Tristan was hoping to find the woman he would be able to spend the rest of his life with. And it seems like Mia could still be that person, but they had to go through a few hurdles first. It all began when Mia's ex-boyfriend, Jared Evans, accused her of stalking him. Mia had three charges of stalking and one count of credit card fraud against her. Mia quickly denied the allegations to her new husband, but he was rightfully shocked.

Lifetime on YouTube

However, after meeting with the team who brought them together and talking about Mia's past, Tristan was ready and willing to forgive and forget. Mia confessed that after breaking up with her ex, she rebounded with someone she wants nothing to do with now, and it seemed that everything was now out in the open. The pair are thus ready for a fresh start and to continue on in their marriage, but there are others who still have questions.

In the next episode, Mia and Tristan will meet the other two couples for the first time and they have some questions. In a sneak peek clip on OkMagazine.com, there is obviously a bit of tension over the fact that Mia and Tristan didn't join the other couples on their joint honeymoon to Cancun. Mia and Tristan tried to cover things up by saying they stayed behind in Dallas for a "staycation."

"He got to meet my family. It ended up working actually," Mia insisted in the clip, but Bobby wasn't convinced. However, it ended up being Dave who finally addressed the elephant in the room, flat out asking why Mia and Tristan decided to ditch the group and stay home. Of course, fans will have to watch the new episode to find out if Mia and Tristan will tell the other couples what really happened.

Although it's certainly not the other couples business, the fact is this is all happening on TV anyway, so it's not like this is a secret Mia and Tristan can keep forever. They might as well tell the other couples so there are no secrets between them and they can just move on.

In addition to meeting the other couples, Mia will also meet her new mother-in-law, Kathy, who isn't as trusting or forgiving as her son. After Tristan and Mia explain the situation, stating that Mia had lied previously because she hadn't trusted Tristan with the truth, Kathy was still skeptical.

"Now have you told him everything that would affect him?" Kathy asked in an exclusive sneak peek clip on E! Online. Of course, you'll have to tune in to hear Mia's answer to that question. Thus, there's plenty to look forward to in the next episode of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.