When Million Dollar Listing New York returned to Bravo for its eighth season, fans were reunited with their favorite bigshot brokers, Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, Steve Gold, and Luis D. Ortiz. But viewers are also meeting Tyler Whitman, a new cast member this season who’s planning on shaking things up. Of course, fans want to know everything they can about him, including where Tyler Whitman is from and how he joined the real estate game.

In his Bravo profile, Tyler is described as a property broker from the South with over a decade of experience, who now lives in New York City and works for a start-up real estate firm called Triplemint. The bio doesn’t reveal much else about his origins, but with a little internet sleuthing, I came across Tyler’s Linkedin page, which indicates he went to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In an interview for Trimplemint’s blog site, Julep, Tyler revealed that after moving to New York City, it took him a while to find his professional footing. “I moved here from the South when I was 20,” he said. “I didn’t have much life experience or a clear direction on what I wanted. I was working in Times Square during the day selling Broadway tickets to tourists, and at Planet Hollywood at night serving food to tourists.”

Bravo on YouTube

He said that after meeting a person from the real estate industry, he grew interested in pursuing a career as a broker. “I moved in with a guy from Craigslist who was a successful agent,” said Tyler. “He sold me on the idea. That was a decade ago. I was hooked by my first deal, and I was born to sell real estate. It has been an absolutely incredible ride, and the industry has been great to me.”

Tyler also told the outlet that he is passionate about staying healthy, and hopes to buy a home in New York City and start a family some day. “Next on my agenda is starting a family, buying a brownstone on the Upper West Side, and being a true New Yorker who never leaves (except to visit my home in the Hamptons, of course),” he told Julep. “Health and fitness are now huge passions of mine. As someone who has lost 175 lbs, I feel inclined to share my story and help people along their own fitness journeys in some way.”

In a preview for his debut episode, Tyler comes across as a super high-energy, funny guy, and he promises he’s going to win America over. He says he always dedicates his listings to someone he loves, and more often than not, that person is RuPaul. “I often pick RuPaul, because I feel like me and RuPaul could be best friends,” Tyler giddishly says in the clip. “I’d want to make her proud.”

In an Instagram post ahead of his episode premiere, Tyler shared a clip of the show, and in the caption, he noted how grateful he is to be a part of the series. “Tonight is the night, and MAKE NO MISTAKE- when @fredrikeklundny says he is “here for the T” he means T as in Tyler,” he wrote. “And you will be, too. Tune in a 9/8 central to watch my dreams come true on national TV. Never ending gratitude to the people that got me here. You know who you are.”

It’s safe to say, Tyler will probably leave a lasting impression this season, and I’m sure fans can’t wait to see all the fun and excitement he brings.

New episodes of Million Dollar Listing New York air Thursdays, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.