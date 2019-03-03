Choreographing genius, Wade Robson, has had his name in the headlines recently. The reason? He's one of the accusers filmed in the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, which premiers in March. The two-part, four-hour docuseries features Robson's complicated history with the late pop legend, Michael Jackson. If you're curious about the rest of Robson's history, you may want to know where Wade Robson is from, because it's where he got his start in show business at the tender age of five.

Though he's a current resident of Hawaii, Robson was born in Brisbane, Australia. Esquire reports that Robson had his first contact with Jackson at a concert in Brisbane when he was just 5-years-old. The family moved to the U.S. when Robson was still a small child. Esquire further notes that Robson says the first time he was questioned by the police regarding Jackson was in the early '90s after Jackson had been accused of molesting another boy. The outlet notes that in the documentary Robson says, "As soon as the cop started asking me these questions, the first thing that came to mind was everything Michael started telling me when I was 7."

In his adult life, Robson married actress, Amanda Rodriguez, and the pair have one child together while he juggles touring with the largest dance convention in the world, JUMP, as a faculty dance teacher. The two-time Emmy winner may have come to America to dance, but took a break from it following the sexual molestation accusations shown in the documentary where he claims Jackson sexually assaulted him when he was a child after appearing in a few of his music videos.

HBO on YouTube

You're hearing more of Robson's name lately because in 2013, Robson filed a lawsuit against Jackson's estate, but the judge dismissed the case due to the statute of limitations having passed. Robson's attorney later amended the claim accusing Jackson's production company of being "a child abuse operation.

For its part, Jackson estate attorney, Howard Weitzman, sent a letter to the UK network Channel 4, stating there had been no attempt from filmmakers to contact family, friends, or supporters of Michael Jackson and therefore was a breach of ethical guidelines from which they had a "longstanding contractual relationship." The letter, according to Associated Press, said, "I think we can all agree that the false allegations being made in your ‘documentary’ are ‘significant allegations’...it is hard to imagine more significant accusations that can possibly be made against anyone."

This all matters because the estate filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO to cover "damages" in terms of the disparagement of Michael Jackson and his legacy.

BSV Fan on YouTube

It's not for me to comment with authority on the truth or lack there of of Robson's story. But it's still definitely worth listening to.

Though Robson still travels to his home country of Australia for pleasure, it's unclear as to whether he'll ever move back permanently. Especially with his dance roots are mostly an American kind of thing.

Leaving Neverland premieres on HBO on Sun. Mar. 3 and Mon. Mar. 4