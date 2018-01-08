Where To Buy Connie Britton’s “Poverty Is Sexist” Shirt Because It Is So True

Everyone wanted to make a (political) statement with fashion at the 2018 Golden Globes, but nobody did it quite as literally as Connie Britton. So here is where to buy Connie Britton's "Poverty is Sexist" shirt because maybe you also want to speak truth to power without even having to open your mouth. But it might cost you more than you think, especially considering the sentiment.

The phrase appears to be a nod to Bono's campaign with ONE which has the same name. On the ONE website it reads, "Nowhere on earth do women have as many opportunities as men. Nowhere. But for girls and women in the poorest countries, that inequality is amplified. We won’t end extreme poverty until we break down the barriers holding girls and women back." In wearing a stylish top with the phrase affixed to it, Britton is drawing attention to a very real issue and I love the sentiment behind it. It's simply a true fact that we must empower women to have every opportunity that men have in order to end extreme poverty. That being said, somewhat ironically, you might have to have a lot of money in order to buy this powerful shirt.

The shirt itself appears to be Lingua Franca, which sells many shirts with the same embroidered loopy script spelling out political sentiments. Other shirts say things like "Resist" or "I Miss Barack."

More to come...