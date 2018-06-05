When you pack your "labor bag" for the hospital, chances are you include a very thoughtfully chosen newborn outfit. But if you have an unanticipated preemie baby, that newborn outfit will suddenly seem like it could fit a 2 year old. Your little peanut will be swimming in it. Thankfully there are some great clothes for preemie babies out there that will make dressing them a little easier. When you're caring for a really tiny human, you definitely want clothes that will fit them right.

Preemie babies, or those born before 37 weeks, often weigh less than full-term babies because it's during those last weeks of pregnancy that a baby puts on much of its weight. "Low birthweight is a term used to describe babies who are born weighing less than 2,500 grams (5 pounds, 8 ounces). In contrast, the average newborn weighs about 8 pounds," explained Stanford Children's Health.

Finding the right clothes for a small baby isn't always as straightforward as you'd hope. Different brands have different definitions of preemie sizing, with some fitting up to 5 pounds and others going up to 6.5 pounds. It's important to look at the label so you can make sure you're getting items that will accommodate not only your baby's weight, but also their height. "For example, “preemie” (P) usually fits babies up to 17 inches long and five pounds. “Newborn” (NB) represents an average baby at birth up to 21.5 inches long and five to eight pounds," explained The Bump.

We've rounded up 7 brands that have sweet, safe preemie options to take some of the guesswork out of the equation, and not to worry, your newborn will perfectly fit into their "coming home" outfit in no time.

Cloud Island Target Cloud Island Baby 2-pk Gown Set, $10, Target Cloud Island, Target's super cute baby brand, features lots of affordable preemie items that fit up to 17.5 inches and 5.5 pounds. I love these baby kimoni-style gowns because you don't have to worry about putting them over your baby's fragile head. You can simply snap them on. Plus imagine how easy diaper changes will be. The line also includes adorable cotton bodysuits if you're looking for some fitted options.

Janie and Jack Janie & Jack First Trip Home Rose Footed 1-Piece, $44, Janie and Jack Janie and Jack has absolutely precious clothes that you'll want to save forever. If you shop the brand's Tiny Treasures collection, you won't see a preemie label but they have a size option of 0-7 pounds. I especially love the line's little beanie caps, and their cotton really is so soft.

Carter's 3-Piece Little Character Set, $14, Carter's Carter's makes baby staples that always bring a smile to my face. They include cute details like kitties on the knees or bum! For sizing reference, Carter's "preemie" is made to fit up to 17 inches and up to 6 pounds.

Burt's Bees Baby Burt's Bees Baby Bee Essentials Organic Footless Pant Set, $15, Burt's Bees Burt's Bees, perhaps best known for their organic beauty offerings, has a baby clothing line that is just as eco-friendly. All of their cotton clothing is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified 100 percent organic. Their preemie clothing fits up to 6 pounds and up to 17 inches. I can speak from firsthand cuddle experience, their onesies are really, really soft. I especially love the line's signature bee print romper and hat set.

Monica + Andy Monica + Andy Sweet Baby B Romper, $26, Monica + Andy Monica + Andy, a conscious clothing line with some seriously sweet prints, has some of the best preemie options out there. All preemie items are made from 100 percent organic, GOTS certified cotton and are made to fit up to 5 pounds and 17 inches. I can't get enough of their whimsical onesies, like this parrot one.

Gerber Childrenswear Gerber Childrenswear 2-Pack Organic Neutral Sleep N' Plays, $13, Gerber Childrenswear Gerber has some super cuddly preemie items made from 100 percent organic cotton. I love that they offer a lot of gender neutral duds. Plus they sell onesies by the pack, and there will be some days when your little one will go through a lot of wardrobe changes.