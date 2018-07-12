Is it just me, or does it seem like there's a day dedicated to literally everything these days? There's National Coffee Day, breadstick day, donut day, pancake day, ice cream day, pie day, etc., etc. Not that I'm necessarily complaining because I mean, who doesn't love amazing deals and freebies of delicious food? But still, it does get hard to keep track of. So buckle up, because National French Fry Day is just around the corner, folks, and here's where to get free fries on National French Fry Day, because your kids will be all for it.

For starters, the big day dedicated to fries is Friday, July 13, according to Delish. So even though it will technically be "Friday, the 13th," there will be at least some luck coming our way in the form of free/cheap fries. So it isn't all bad, right? (Just avoid breaking a mirror, crossing the path of a black cat, or walking under a ladder... just to be on the safe side.)

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as if any chain restaurants are giving out free fries without any other purchase. However, if you're planning on making a trip to any of the locations below anyway, it's definitely worth taking advantage of the following National French Fry Day deals.

McDonald's

If you place an order for $1 or more, you can use the McDonald's mobile app to scan a code and receive a free medium order of fries, according to People.

Dunkin' Donuts

If you're up for a sweeter version of french fries, then select Dunkin' Donuts locations are giving away free donut fries to the first 100 guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 13. If you're curious about what donut fries might taste like, a press release describes them as such:

Fries feature individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant-style donut dough that are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm.

Um, yes please!

To see if a Dunkin' Donuts location near you is participating in this Friday giveaway, check out this list.

Dairy Queen

According to Fortune, you can snag a small order of fries for just $1 at select locations on July 13. Don't mind if I do.

BurgerFi

If you make any purchase at BurgerFi on Friday, you'll receive an order of house-cut fries for free, People reported. Just be sure to mention the offer while ordering to redeem the offer.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Purchasing any sandwich on Friday is all you have to do to score a free small order of fresh-cut fries at Penn Station East Coast Subs. The best part? All locations are participating, according to USA Today.

Hardee's

If you join the Hardee's email list, you can get a coupon for free small fries and a beverage with the purchase of a "One-third pound Thickburger."

Del Taco

Through July 20, you can get $1 off loaded fries and participating locations with this coupon.

Burger King

This isn't necessarily a spectacular deal, but with a coupon in Burger King's app, you can get two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99, according to Fortune.

Bite Squad

This food delivery service is offering free fries with orders of $20 or more on Friday. Just use the code FRYDAY, and you're set.

Taco Bell

Due to popular demand, nacho fries have returned at Taco Bell as of Thursday, July 12 — just in time for National French Fry Day! Although it doesn't look like there are any special deals related to the holiday, you can an order of the Mexican-seasoned fries and a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce for just $1.29, according to USA Today. Or, you can splurge $2.49 for supreme nacho fries or $3.49 for bell grande.

Wayback Burgers

Purchase a burger or sandwich on Friday (at participating locations,) and an order of bottomless fries is all yours at no additional cost.

There you have it — some of the best deals to celebrate National French Fry Day with your kiddos. And hey, after you've satisfied your craving for french fries this Friday, the very next day, Saturday, July 14, is National Mac and Cheese Day!