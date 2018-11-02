Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, a little girl named Banks, on Oct. 25. And earlier this week, Duff — along with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma — ventured out of their house with baby Banks, who was fast asleep in her stylish stroller. Considering the mom-of-two has great taste, it's no wonder why some people want to know where to get Hilary Duff's stroller.

Duff and Koma are on cloud nine now that their little girl is here. In fact, Koma declared on Tuesday that he's on "cloud 10," according to Instagram.

Of course, Duff is as equally as smitten as the new dad. "Little bean is a week old today! 🌈✨🌸🍓💖🌼🌕⭐️ she really nails hiccups and sneezes ✔️," Duff captioned an adorable video of Banks nailing the newborn game.

Basking in the glow of their new baby, Koma and Duff decided to venture out of the house as a family unit on Halloween. As for Banks' ride? Look no further than the Bugaboo stroller, a brand favorite for celebrities like James Corden, Pippa Middleton, and Zooey Deschanel, to name a few.

Duff chose the Bugaboo Bee⁵ model for baby Banks, a customization that works best for city living. Duff, as some fans might already know, splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City.

"City life moves pretty fast. That’s where the Bugaboo Bee⁵ comes in," Bugaboo's website states. "Its compact without compromising on comfort for your child, and its nimble maneuverability makes it perfectly at home in the city."

If you want your own Bugaboo Bee⁵, you can purchase it directly from the company's website, or check out popular retailers online. Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom both carry the stroller for $799.99, while BuyBuyBABY sells it for $759.00.

There are other options out there if the Bugaboo Bee⁵ isn't your thing. You can choose from the Bugaboo Fox, Bugaboo cameleon³ plus, Bugaboo donkey², and the Bugaboo runner.

If you can spring for it, the Bugaboo cameleon³ plus ($999.99) seems like a good option because boasts reversible and reclinable seats, reversible big wheels, and small swivel wheels. Its website states:

The original stroller has been helping families get out and explore for more than a decade and is a firm favorite thanks to its versatility and ease of use. The new Bugaboo Cameleon³ plus is our latest version, offering all the practical features parents know and love, with more styling options than ever before and a redesigned under-seat basket for easier access.

Bugaboo HQ on YouTube

It goes without saying that Duff's Bugaboo Bee⁵ stroller might not be the best fit for everyone. But I'd be remiss if I didn't point out how lightweight and easy to use this stroll appears to be. It was almost cathartic watching a tutorial video featuring the model because I know how rare it is to find a stroller that doesn't weigh a billion pounds. If you've ever lugged a stroller down flights of subway stairs, you probably feel me on this one.

On that note, if you want your kid to roll like Banks (get it?) you now know where to go. You're welcome.