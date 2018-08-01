If there was one piece of furniture every child in the '90s craved, an inflatable chair was it. These lightweight, plasticky pieces of decor were found in the corner of every cool kid's room. And like most everything else from that decade, they are making a comeback. Inflatable glittery chairs are at Target now, and no one will blame you for adding one or two to your current furniture collection. In fact, any fellow '90s kids would be delighted to take a nostalgic seat in one of these things.

In many ways the 1990s were a simpler decade, when the music was fresh and inflatable furniture was a completely appropriate choice in home decor. For whatever reason, neon-hued inflatable chairs and couches that you used inside the house just made sense at the time. Chances are, you and a friend used to spend long summer afternoons lounging on these bad boys and flipping through a dELiA*s clothes catalogue.

Granted, these beloved chairs weren't the most durable things of all time. Plus, inflatable furniture was prone to deflating, as well as awkwardly sticking to your skin, as noted in Buzzfeed. Still, nothing can quite top the feeling of lounging about in furniture that is all yours. Recreate that sensation today by browsing Target or similar retailers for these glittery inflatable chairs.

1 Inflatable Glitter Chair Inflatable Glitter Chair $30 Target Made from solid vinyl, this chair would add a pop of color to any room. Plus, it's available in gold, pink, and multicolor shades. The bold chunks of glitter make it pretty fun, and I would definitely spend an afternoon chilling in this awesome chair.

2 Inflatable Glitter Ottoman Inflatable Glitter Ottoman $15 Target Available in colors that perfectly correspond to the inflatable chair collection, these ottomans are outstanding. Plus, it can act as an extra seat. Target is legitimately selling matching accessories for glittery blow-up chairs, which is beyond fabulous.

3 Glitter Inflatable Chair Glitter Inflatable Chair $30 Forever 21 Filled with holographic foil glitter, this inflatable chair is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Built like a beanbag, it's even waterproof.

4 Pink Inflatable Chair Pink Inflatable Chair Justice $20 Even without a glittery coat, this chair is still pretty great. Billed as an extra large inflatable chair, this would make a great gift for all the chill kids in your life. Or it could be a gift to yourself. I'm not judging.

5 Donut Inflatable Chair Donut Inflatable Chair $18 Claire's What's better than a regular inflatable chair? Well, one with a pastel donut print is pretty impossible to top. I could see a tween girl totally loving this thing.

6 Novelty Inflatable Blow Up Chair Rhode Island Novelty 36" Inflatable Blow Up Chair $13 Amazon Of all the chairs, this one looks the most legitimately retro to me. I could see it sitting in any kid's room in 1998, probably draped with Super Nintendo controllers or Beanie Babies.

7 Trixie Inflatable Chair Trixie Inflatable Chair $40 Urban Outfitters This one would honestly look very cute in a dorm room or kid's hangout space. The soft, round bubble chair comes in silver, gold, pink, and clear shades.