Each and every time Counting On stars Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar open up about their 6-month-old son, Gideon, fans pay close attention. And given the high interest in Gideon (did I mention the little guy is incredibly cute?), people will probably want to know where to get Joy-Anna Duggar's baby rocker that was featured in a new video of the little guy. By the looks of it, the rocker is Gideon-approved.

Although the Duggars tend to be very open about their pregnancies, they're typically less forthcoming about their baby gear. Unlike other celebrities out there, for instance, the siblings don't plug baby items on social media or write blog posts about their favorite products.

Considering the Duggars prefer to keep their go-to parenting items seemingly on the DL, it's no surprise people pay close attention to videos and photos of the Counting On stars' homes. You never know when you might catch a glimpse of a cool stroller or highchair, after all.

As for the latest Duggar-approved baby product that parents might find useful? Joy-Anna's baby rocker appears to be "4moms mamaRoo 4.0 Baby Swing" from Target. The baby rocker — with Gideon happily in it — made a quick appearance in a Counting On clip titled, "Getting Used to Baby Gideon." As Joy-Anna and Forsyth chatted with TLC cameras about adjusting to life with a newborn, a content looking Gideon enjoyed the up and down movement of the mechanical rocker.

TLC on YouTube

For busy parents (aka every parent), this rocker seems like a dream. Not only does it have built-in sounds and an MP3 player connection, it also mimics parents' movements. A description of the 4moms mamaRoo Baby Swing on Target's website reads:

It moves like you do. The 4moms mamaRoo4 infant seat bounces up and down and sways from side to side, just like parents do when comforting their baby. Select from five unique motions, like car ride and tree swing, and five different speeds. Choose from four built-in sounds or connect it to any MP3 player. The seat reclines to multiple positions to allow baby to lie back and relax or sit up and play. The mamaRoo is also Bluetooth enabled so you can control the motion, sound, speed and volume from your compatible smart device without disturbing baby! The overhead toy mobile now includes interactive, reversible toy balls. Keep baby's attention with the sound of the crinkle ball, rattle or reflective mirror ball.

Yep, it's no surprise Gideon seems to enjoy the rocker given all of its perks. Do they make these rockers in adult sizes, per chance? Asking for a friend.

As for the rocker's price, it retails for Target on $219.99. And if you want to spring for a little extra — like plush seat fabric — you can upgrade the swing for $249, while a more budget-friendly option exists for $156.99.

It's also important to note that while the label on the baby rocker reads "umoms," you need to search for the 4moms brand to find the product in question.

Details about the swing aside, I think it's safe to say Joy-Anna appreciates this invention wholeheartedly given her difficult C-section. Joy-Anna openly admitted that she struggled with basic movements following the tough surgery, telling cameras, according to People:

Austin really stepped up, especially since I had a C-section, I couldn’t really hardly get up at all by myself, he had to help me up and, I mean, do all the dirty work for me and for the baby. He’s amazing. I haven’t ever seen a guy give so much of himself for his wife.

Although one might argue that Forsyth should have "stepped up" regardless of Joy-Anna's C-section, it's nice to know she has a supportive partner. And I bet the rocker provided both parents much needed relief in those more difficult moments — you got to love modern technology, right? Rock on, little Gideon.