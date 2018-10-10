If you're starting to see teal pumpkins pop up on stoops around your neighborhood, there's a pretty cool reason why. Teal pumpkins symbolize that your home will be offering allergy-friendly treats on Halloween night. I love that this trend has really started to take off around the nation (and even the world!). It's all about inclusivity and positivity. So, if you're wondering where to get teal pumpkins this fall, you've come to the right place.

There are plenty of retailers participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project this year, and we've rounded up the best places to score some original ones. But let's first just talk about how these colorful gourds became a thing. Since trick-or-treating with a child with a severe food allergy can be a real nightmare, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) rolled out the nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project back in 2014 to create a safer, happier Halloween for all kids, according to the FARE website. "Putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys. This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions," the site explained.

Last year families in my neighborhood participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project gave out skeleton erasers and other non-edible swag. I definitely plan on getting in on the action this year. If you do too, here are some great places to stock up on teal gourds.

1 Target Hyde and Eek! Boutique Medium Teal Pumpkin $8 Target This adorable teal polyurethane pumpkin from Target is great for year-after-year use. Plus, it adds a fun pop of color to your stoop all autumn long, without having to worry about it rotting like a real pumpkin would. Buy Now

2 Pottery Barn (In-Store Only) Faux Teal Pumpkin $25 Pottery Barn I love this elegant teal pumpkin from Pottery Barn, available in stores only. It has a fun gold twisted handle, and a deep rich teal color. You can place it outside on Halloween night to let trick-or-treaters know you're participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project; then bring it indoors for the rest of the season to use as an eye-catching centerpiece. Buy Now

3 Target x The Teal Pumpkin Project Hyde and Eek! Boutique™ Inflatable 15 Inch Teal Pumpkin $8 Target Go big, or go home, right? With this 15-inch inflatable teal pumpkin, you'll be one of the most recognizable houses on the block come trick-or-treat time. It certainly looks cool, but the best part about this pumpkin is that a portion of each purchase goes to support The Teal Pumpkin Project. Buy Now

4 Michael's 9" Teal Pumpkin By Ashland™ $8 Michael's This teal pumpkin is nice and plump. Plus, you can use metallic gold marker pens to write or make intricate designs on it. It's the next best thing to carving your own. Buy Now

6 Pier 1 Gracious Gatherings Collection Medium Blue Resin Pumpkin $15 Pier 1 With its unique hand-painted, weathered-blue teal color, this precious pumpkin will add some artistic flair to your stoop, in addition to letting the neighborhood know you're allergy friendly. It's hand-carved from resin and is designed for indoor and covered outdoor use. Buy Now