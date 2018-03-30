Most of us tend to think of Easter egg hunts as something that happen outside, right? Budding flowers, fresh patches of green grass, robins tweeting from the tree branches, kids gathering colorful eggs in baskets — it's the ultimate way to ring in Spring. Except, what if the forecast for Easter Sunday is filled with April showers? Or what if you're raising a city kid who doesn't have access to a backyard? You can still pull off a festive event in the comfort of your own home. So what are some great places to hide Easter eggs inside?

Luckily, in some ways it's actually easier to set up an egg hunt inside than outside. That's because your house is filled with stuff — furniture, appliances, toys, clothes — that can serve as hiding places. Plus, if you have younger kids, you don't have to worry about them going too far afield (though you might have to declare a few spots off-limits, like the kitchen garbage or your personal closet).

If your kids are super young, you can get away with making some relatively obvious choices (like behind the cushions on the couch or under the coffee table), but if you've got older kids or you just want to prolong the search as long as possible, you'll want to get a bit more creative. Here are some ideas to get you started that are just sneaky enough without being too impossible to figure out!

In A Tissue Box Giphy Since cold and flu season just turned into allergy season, you've probably got an excess of tissue boxes lying around. Stick an egg in one of them, making sure that a tissue is sticking out a bit so it doesn't look too suspicious!

Under A Lampshade Giphy Replace the lightbulb in one of your lamps with an egg (it's the perfect size and shape!). If your kids can't figure this one out on their own, give them a clue by trying to turn on the lamp, then saying "Hmmm, this lamp won't turn on — must be broken!"

In A Bag Of Pet Food Giphy Got a furry friend in the house? Slip an egg into a bag of cat or dog food. As with the lamp, if it's taking your kid too long to find this egg, give him a nudge by telling him it's his turn to fill your pet's bowl.

In A Dollhouse Giphy Don't have an old-school dollhouse? This idea works just as well with any equivalent play set, whether it's a Lego castle or a Little People farmhouse or a Paw Patrol lookout tower (you get the idea).

In A Bowl Of Fruit Giphy Sort of an obvious idea, but finding an egg hiding out with the apples, oranges, and bananas will still give younger kids a thrill. One of these things is not like the others!

In The Microwave Giphy If you thought the only Easter-y thing you could do with a microwave was use it to make Peeps temporarily grow huge, then you should know they make ideal Easter egg hiding places, too.

Behind The Books On The Shelves Giphy Make this egg slightly easier to detect by pulling a couple of books forward on a bit to make room (that way, your kids won't end up pulling everything off the shelves).

In The Junk Drawer Giphy Of course, you could use just about any drawer in the house — but there's something comical about the idea of an egg hiding out with all the random dried-out markers, rubber bands, expired coupons and other bits of useless detritus you keep forgetting to throw away.

In An Empty Coffee Can Giphy This one is particularly sly, since coffee is something most kids don't even think about. If you're a Keurig family, try hiding an egg in the box of K-cups!