Spring has finally sprung (well, technically), and an outdoor Easter egg hunt is the perfect excuse to soak up some sunshine (well, hopefully) and welcome the warm (-ish) weather at last. The only question, of course, is where to hide all those colorful, candy-filled little guys. You want to make the hunt as tricky as possible, but you don't want to make it too tough, either — unless holiday meltdowns are your thing. So what are some perfect places to hide Easter eggs outside?

Whether you're obscuring eggs in the backyard or taking your hunt to a local playground, the options are basically endless. Of course you'll want to tailor your search to the ages and abilities of your kids, but beyond that, your only limitation is your own imagination. And if your kids are still young enough to believe that a giant mythical bunny is the one doing all the hiding, you'll want to make sure you get out there and set up your hunt before they wake up, or at least while they're good and distracted by the contents of their Easter baskets.

Playing Easter Bunny can require a little planning, but seeing those faces light up when they discover all the hidden treats is all the payoff you'll ever need!

In A Gardening Glove Giphy If you (or someone in your house) is an avid gardener, this is an especially sneaky spot to hide an egg. Even better if your kid has a green thumb and her own pair of gloves!

In The Recycling Bin Giphy Kids will never think to check the container of empty plastic bottles and cans (especially if they're a bit older and taking out the recycling is one of the chores you're always trying to get them to do!).

In A Bicycle Basket Giphy Whether your kid is in the tricycle or two-wheeler phase, as long as her bike has a basket you've got an ideal hiding spot!

At The Top Of A Slide Giphy This one only works if you have a play set in the backyard or you take your hunt to the playground, naturally — but just think of what an adorable photo op you'll have when your kid comes triumphantly sliding down, egg in hand!

In The Barbecue Grill Giphy Ordinarily, your kids probably aren't allowed to go anywhere near the grill (which is what makes this hiding spot so deliciously devious).

Under A Stairwell Giphy If you've got steps leading up to your front or back door with a space underneath, your kids will love crawling inside to claim their prize. (One word of warning: They might get a little dirty under there!)

In A Pile Of Rocks Giphy Gather some rocks from around the yard and make a pile in a not-too-predictable place, then hide an egg among the stones.

In A 'Bird's Nest' Giphy Obviously, you don't want to go messing around with any actual bird's homes, but decorative bird's nests are easy enough to come by. Position one in a low-hanging tree branch with an egg inside and watch your kid's jaw drop at her discovery!

In A Gutter Spout Giphy This is definitely a part of your house that kids don't pay much attention to on an average day, which is exactly why it qualifies as an excellent hiding place. (Just make sure there's no water in it first!)

In A Flower Planter Giphy Okay, so you're not exactly reinventing the wheel with this one. But if you have toddlers, for example, this is exactly the level of difficulty they can handle before they end up having a huge tantrum.

Inside A Coiled Garden Hose Giphy Finally, your coiled-up hose can serve as something other than a snake-esque eyesore! Try to hide it as deep in the coils as you can (and just make peace with the idea that you're probably going to have to re-coil the dang thing post-hunt).