No matter what time of the year it is, there's a Peanuts animated special that suits the moment. With 45 specials produced over the course of several decades, you can celebrate each and every holiday with Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang. To do that, you'll need to know where to watch Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!. After cycling through the search for the Great Pumpkin, Snoopy's Thanksgiving dinner, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, you're going to want to ring in the New Year with old Chuck, too.

There are a few options for watching the Charlie Brown New Year's special. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, then you can easily find it streaming for free. However, don't despair if you're not signed up for the streaming service. Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! will be airing on ABC on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, just in time to set the scene for your own end of year celebrations. Unfortunately, the special isn't available on Netflix, though you can watch it on Hulu if you have Hulu Live TV.

If all else fails, iTunes is selling six Peanuts holiday specials in a package deal for $29.99. For that price, not only do you get Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!, but also get five other classics. Who could ask for more?

Snoopy on YouTube

First premiering in 1986, the New Year's special features Charlie Brown stuck doing schoolwork while everyone else enjoys the holiday. He has to write a book report about Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, though he seeks out every alternative before he finally buckles down to read the book. He tries audiobooks without the ease of Audible and even locates a War and Peace video game, all while being distracted by the fun his friends are having.

Peppermint Patty throws a New Year's party that Charlie Brown only partially enjoys before falling asleep at the wrong moment. He misses the stroke of midnight, but that's not all: he also misses the arrival of his long-term crush the Little Red-Haired Girl, who dances with his pal Linus instead. On top of that, poor C.B. gets a bad grade on his book report and has to tackle Fyodor Dostoyevsky's Crime and Punishment next. It's hardly the ideal way to spend the holiday, but it'll probably make you feel better about your own New Year's plans. Anything's better than book reports!

The Peanuts holiday specials have been airing almost every year since A Charlie Brown Christmas first premiered in 1965. A few of these TV movies have been around longer than some of their fans have been alive, which means it's hard to remember a time without them. For some people, they're an instrumental part of enjoying the season.

But tuning in to a familiar holiday special doesn't just give grown-up fans their annual dose of nostalgia. Watching Peanuts specials is the perfect tradition to pass along to your little ones for the first time. So when the end of the year rolls around, there's no better way to enjoy it than with Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!.

