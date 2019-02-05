On Tuesday, Feb. 5, President Donald Trump is scheduled to give his State of the Union Address. A lot of people across the country are eager to tune into the long-postponed address to see just what Trump has to say. If you're one of them, you may be wondering where to watch the State of the Union. Fortunately, because it's such a big national event, it's actually fairly easy to watch no matter where you are.

The State of the Union Address occurs once every year. It's actually constitutionally mandated, according to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the constitution itself saying, the president "shall from time to time give the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

Typically, the State of the Union Address happens in January. Originally, Trump's 2019 address was scheduled for Jan. 29, 2019. However, as a result of the government shutdown, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi postponed the address.

Now that the government shutdown is finally over, Trump is scheduled to give the State of the Union Address to Congress at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT, according to Gizmodo. This is an important event to watch and here's how you can do so.

For starters, YouTube will begin live coverage of Trump's State of the Union Address at 9 p.m. ET. But, that's not the only place where you can watch the address.

Every major network channel will be airing the State of the Union address, including a CBS News livestream, an NBC livestream, and an ABC livestream. You can also tune into Fox News Go or even CNNgo.

The White House will also stream the State of the Union Address live.

If you aren't able to livestream the event, USA Today reported most public radios and news radio stations will air the speech as well.

In addition, the State of the Union Address will be in Spanish on Univision, CNN en Español, and Telemundo, according to Deadline. The news outlet also noted that both Univision and Telemundo will cover the Spanish-language Democratic response from California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

This will be Trump's second State of the Union Address. With the country just recently coming out of its longest government shutdown ever, according to Business Insider, it's becoming more and more clear that everyday people need to keep up with politics.

There are a few things you can probably expect to hear covered by Trump tonight. According to The New York Times, Trump will most likely discuss immigration. That makes sense. Trump's desire for billions of dollars in funding security (including the development of a border wall) was a big part of what caused the recent government shutdown. He hasn't actually strayed away from that position, so it's very likely that Trump will say more about it tonight.

An aide did say that Trump will respect tradition in his speech and call for unity, as reported by CNN. His counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that he will call for "an end to the politics of resistance and retribution," according to CNN.

Still, this State of the Union Address is definitely going to create a lot of political discussion. If you're able to tune in live, make sure that you do.