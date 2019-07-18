Queer Eye returns to Netflix this week, and I know fans can’t wait to see what the Fab Five have in store this season. From the trailer, it looks like the crew is focusing on a new batch of heroes to makeover, all with inspiring stories that are sure to melt your heart. In the preview, the Fab Five appear to be in a midwestern city, so fans are probably wondering where Queer Eye Season 4 was filmed.

The new season is taking viewers back to Kansas City, Missouri. But in the preview, you can see that the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France — also make a pit stop in Quincy, Illinois, where Jonathan visits his old high school to give his former orchestra teacher, Kathi, a heartwarming makeover. “You’ve literally saved people’s lives,” he tells her. “Mine included.”

In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Jonathan revealed that he was bullied a lot when he was growing up in Quincy. “It was a terrible environment,” he told the outlet. “I don’t think it’s over dramatic to say that I was verbally abused, like, very constantly on an hour-to-hour basis, especially in school. That’s partially where I got my sense of humor from, because I really had to learn how to be resourceful to keep a smile on my face and to keep myself entertained.”

I’m assuming that Kathi was supportive and kind to Jonathan through those rough times, which is why he’s highlighting her generosity this season. It’s endearing stories like this that make Queer Eye so special, and according to Tan, you can expect to see some truly sentimental moments this season.

“I will say is that it probably is our most emotional season yet,” he said in an interview with In Style. “I think you're going to find that you're connecting with these heroes so strongly — It’s the first time we're helping somebody that has helped a whole community, including Jonathan. That's going to be a very special moment for the fans of Queer Eye.”

The preview for the season also shows the Fab Five making over a woman who’s been rocking the same hair and makeup routine since the ‘90s, as well as a man who says he’s never had a conversation with a gay person before. The other heroes this season include a son who took care of his sick parents for years, as well as a husband and father who generously gives time to his community. “Try not to cry, try not to lose it,” Jonathan says in the clip.

The Fab Five are back for Season 4, but that’s not the only good news. Fans can revel in knowing the series is confirmed to return to Philadelphia for Season 5, as reported by Variety, and Netflix announced that it will also release a mini-season titled Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! sometime later this year.

The new season of Queer Eye hits Netflix on Jul. 19.