Just six weeks after the newest royal was born, we’re learning more details about what’s next in the infant’s life. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t wasting any time with the special occasions in little Archie’s life, having already reportedly set a date for the christening to take place. But where will Archie be christened? Will he follow in his cousins’ footsteps, or do his parents have something else in mind?

According to Roya Nikkhah, a royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, the date for the christening has been set for early July and the location will be a special spot for the couple. “The Sussexes have chosen St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the christening,” Harper’s Bazaar quoted Nikkhah saying. That’s not only the place where Markle and Harry were married in 2018, it’s also the location of Harry’s own christening in 1984.

The choice is a departure from the locations of the christening ceremonies for the three Cambridge children. The BBC reported that George and Louis were both christened at the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace, while Charlotte’s was at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

Some things are expected to follow traditions, though. The same gown should be used that has been in rotation for decades, according to Parade. It is a replica of the dress that Queen Victoria had made for her daughter’s christening and can be remembered from the photos of Prince Louis’s baptism.

The Archbishop of Canterbury usually does the honors, sprinkling the baby with water from the river Jordan that is held in a silver bowl called the Lily Font. Generally, the ceremony is intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland is expected to be there, according to Harper’s.

One very famous face that is not expected to make it is the queen, according to Town & Country, who said she has a previous royal engagement. She was also unable to be on hand for Prince Louis’s christening last year, so it's not uncommon for her to be absent. The outlet pointed out that the queen goes to her castle in Balmoral Scotland for the summer, so if they wanted to wait until she was back in town they would have to put the event off until late October.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One detail that remains in question about the christening is the identity of the baby’s godparents. Good Morning America reported that most royal babies end up with around six godparents, and Prince Harry and Markle are expected to maintain that tradition. The outlet proposed that Markle’s friends like Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt are all possible names that the couple may be discussing. Cosmopolitan reported that in the weeks following the birth, Mulroney and Williams both made independent trips to Frogmore Cottage to visit Archie and his parents.

On Harry’s side it could be someone like Princess Eugenie, his mentor Mark Dyer, or one of his close friends like Jake Warren.

We’ll have the answer to that bit of trivia soon enough, if Archie is christened sometime in July as reported. Keep an eye out for more details from the royal family!