The Duggar family certainly has a lot going on at the moment. Between weddings, pregnancies, births, and more, it can be hard to keep up with. Joy-Anna Duggar has given birth, Jinger Duggar will give birth to her first child this summer, but fans are currently fascinated with all things Josiah Duggar and his current engagement news to Lauren Swanson. While fans know a Duggar wedding is in the works, certain details, like where Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson will get married, still need to be decided. But, based on prior Duggar weddings, it seems like it's a pretty safe bet that the newly-engaged couple will more than likely get married in a church, most likely in Arkansas.

After all, Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard were married at the Cross Church in Springdale, Arkansas, according to People. And Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald got married at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, according to The Knot. Likewise, Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo at a "ceremony at Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs," which is also in Arkansas, according to People. The list goes on, but almost all the Duggar children were married in a church in Arkansas.

While it's safe to assume that Duggar and Swanson will tie the knot in Arkansas, which church that'll be in is TBD. Very few Duggar children have gotten married in the same church, so there's really no telling where exactly the newly-engaged couple will decide to say their vows.

On March 5, the official Duggar Family website announced that the couple was engaged, after just six weeks of courtship:

We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord. She is a wonderful, caring, compassionate young lady, full of zeal for Christ. We are very thankful for her. We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service. We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!

Since then, fans have been eager to learn about the happy couple's plans for the big day. But it seems like however they end up planning their wedding, it'll be a family affair. According to People, Swanson is a family friend of the Duggars and they've known each other for years, but the two hadn't been linked romantically, at least publicly, until their courtship was announced. And that was definitely a big deal; courting is dating with a purpose, according to TODAY, and most Duggars go on to marry the person they enter into a courtship with fairly quickly.

Although it's unknown at the moment whether Duggar and Swanson's wedding will be aired on the family's TLC reality show, Counting On, many a Duggar wedding has been shown on television. But, of course, that doesn't mean they all will be. However, Joseph Duggar's wedding to Kendra Caldwell (yes, in a church) has been shown on Counting On and the current season has featured many of the Duggar kids' big life moments, such as the Vuolos buying a house and an upcoming episode will feature Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth announcing that they're expecting their first child together.

Now, as longtime fans of the show and the Duggar family know, Joy-Anna has already given birth. So obviously, the time between filming and airing is pretty long. With all of the said, Duggar and Swanson's wedding has a pretty good chance of being featured on Counting On, although when it happens is still up in the air. Until then, it might be safe to assume that they'll be looking at churches in Arkansas.

