Where Will Kim Kardashian's Surrogate Give Birth? Here Are Some Possibilities

There has been a lot of news in the Kardashian universe, especially when it comes to pregnancies and babies-to-be. Of the three pregnancy reports coming out of the KarJenner camp, news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child — presumably via surrogate — is the only one to be officially confirmed. Her baby is due early next year, but where will Kardashian's surrogate give birth? While some details about Kardashian and her surrogate have been released (or leaked), not everything has been shared with the public as of now. But, there are a few key details that could help fill in some of the remaining blanks about Kardashian's surrogate's birth plan.

The most recent reports on the Kardashian and West's coming addition to the family place the surrogate's due date in January, according to Glamour, meaning they will be having a very happy New Year, indeed. And according to The Sun, Kardashian is planning a "birth party," so that the entire family can attend the birth. Unnamed sources close to the couple told The Sun that Kardashian and her husband will be with the surrogate in the delivery room for the new baby's arrival, while the extended family will be waiting in birth suites next to the delivery room until his or her arrives.

The same unnamed source said that the Kardashian family missed the birth of the reality star's other two children and she didn't want the same thing to happen with the new baby. According to The Sun, the source explained, "Kim had very difficult pregnancies with both North and Saint, so she couldn’t have her family around her for those births. This time, she wants to be really in the moment."

Kardashian and the surrogate also reportedly came to an agreement that the family can be there for this special moment, according to The Sun.

Most likely, for the sake of privacy, it has not been announced what hospital the new baby will be born in, but here are a few guesses. There is a chance that Kardashian would want her newest baby to be born in the same hospital — or vicinity — as North and Saint were. According to E! News, North was born in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angles and Saint was born in another, unnamed Los Angeles hospital that could also very well be Cedars-Sinai. What's more, rumor has it that the surrogate is a 20-something mother with children of her own who lives in San Diego, according to Us Weekly, which is just a bit more than a two-hour-drive away from L.A. It is not unreasonable to think that she would be brought the short distance to give birth in Cedars-Sinai like Kardashian did.

However, surrogacy agency Circle Surrogacy notes that most surrogates choose to receive their medical care from their own OB-GYNs, even choosing the same doctors who delivered their children in the past. Given that the surrogate reportedly has two children at home, she likely has an OB-GYN of choice. This isn't always the case, though, as Circle Surrogacy explains that surrogates sometimes agree ahead of time to be seen somewhere else.

While these are hardly concrete facts to go on, fans can be fairly certain that the new baby will be born somewhere in California, of course while he or she is surrounded by loved ones. And until then, it's not likely that the growing family will dish those deets anytime before their newest bundle of joy arrives.

