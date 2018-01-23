Where Will The Earthquake Tsunami Hit? The Entire U.S. West Coast Is Under A Tsunami Watch

Early Tuesday morning, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Alaska — 173 miles southeast of Kodiak — at 12:21 a.m. local time (4:21 a.m. ET) reported BBC News. A tsunami warning immediately went into effect for the coasts of both Alaska and British Columbia in Canada, reported BBC News. Additionally, a tsunami watch was issued for the U.S. west coast. But where will the earthquake tsunami hit? As the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) reported, any potential wave would hit the coasts of Washington state, Oregon and California within the first six hours after the earthquake, according to The Independent.

In Alaska, the warning advised residents to seek refuge on higher ground in affected areas, according to BBC News. And in several places near the Gulf of Alaska — including Homer, Seward, Kodiak, Sitka and Unalaska — people were told to leave. Kodiak police told the news network that water was reportedly receding from the harbor. "We have received two reports that the tide levels have been fluctuating in the channel six inches to one foot," police said. For several hours, it seemed like no one was quite sure what the impact of a potential tsunami would be.

However, at 7:42 a.m. (ET), CNN reported that the tsunami alerts had been canceled "because additional information and analysis have better defined the threat," said the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska. Apparently, only small tsunami waves of less than 1 foot were reported in Alaska, according to the center. Still, for while there, it was touch and go. I can't imagine what west coast residents were feeling when they woke up to reports like this. (Granted, it's probably nothing compared to the terror people in Hawaii felt last week when they received emergency alerts of a ballistic missile threat.)

Similar to the "jokes" of people shooting at Hurricane Irma — which unfortunately, many took seriously — some people used humor in the face of a potential tsunami. "I need everyone on the west coast to go steal ur dad's strap right now," one person tweeted. "If we all shoot at the ocean we can kill the tsunami." LOL. Right ...

Others sent messages of warning to loved ones who might have still been sleeping at the time the warnings went out.

