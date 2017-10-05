Where Will Tropical Storm Nate Hit? Forecasters Think It Can Grow In Size

Although it's almost a week into October, hurricane season is alive and well. As seen throughout August and September, hurricanes can cause some major damage to the United States. No one wants to be driven out of their home due to flooding. But hurricanes are still proving to be a major threat well into fall. And now, one storm in early development could possibly be a threat to the United States. But to those wondering where Tropical Storm Nate will hit, they should pay a little more attention to the news to keep a close eye on the storm. At this point, it can go anywhere.

Tropical Storm Nate is pretty small as it stands but has the potential to grow in size. The storm just popped up off the coast of the Caribbean on Wednesday. But although it is still so early, forecasters are still keeping an eye on it, according to the Sun-Sentinel, tracking the size and path of the storm which is still subject to change for the rest of the week.

If Tropical Storm Nate does make landfall as a hurricane, according to the Sun-Sentinel, it won't be until Sunday. But as people on the East Coast of the United States start making plans for their weekend, they might want to know where Nate might hit, just in case the rain threatens a good time.

Florida Might See Some Rain, Again

Tropical storm Nate is developing and forecast to become a category 1 hurricane before landfall in west FL on Sunday pic.twitter.com/VPTihEQQw8 — Jesse Walker (@jessewalkerWTWO) October 4, 2017

Tropical Storm Nate has a 90 percent chance of developing into something bigger, according to Forbes and it is currently developing off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. Because it is so early, the path that the storm can take is pretty unclear. The Washington Post reported that the storm is likely to make landfall between the coast of Louisiana and west Florida, threatening multiple states and major cities in between. The Tampa Bay Times reported that it is likely that Nate will hit Panama City, Florida when it does hit the states on Sunday.

Certain areas in Florida are already keeping a close eye on the storm. Officials at Florida State University, located in Tallahassee, are keeping tabs on the storm which could threaten to cancel their college football game, according to the Orlando Sentinel (and you don't want to mess around with college football).

But There Is Some Uncertainty

GEFS and EPS on different planets with the track of likely Tropical Storm #Nate. Hope to gain some clarity in the next couple runs. pic.twitter.com/XgkFF4rqlV — Tanner Verstegen (@VerstegenWX) October 4, 2017

Even the National Hurricane Center is unsure of what to make of the storm, explaining on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post:

The system is forecast to continue strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico and could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall. However, it is too early to specify the timing or magnitude of these impacts.

If the tropical storm does develop into a hurricane, according to the Sun-Sentinel, it is likely that it will be a Category 1 hurricane, still making it dangerous but relatively small (Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in early September was a Category 5 when it hit Cuba). However, according to the Tampa Bay Times, the conditions in the Gulf are favorable for hurricane development, giving power to the storm.

Tropical disturbance near Nicaragua has the potential to become a tropical storm (Nate). Impacts to the gulf coast could begin this weekend! pic.twitter.com/cB1RRTPjrF — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 4, 2017

But Florida isn't the only projected destination. If the storm continues on its projected path from Wednesday, according to The Weather Channel, heavy rains and floods could impact the Appalachians and other parts of North Carolina and South Carolina by Monday of next week.

Because there is so much that forecasters don't know about Tropical Storm Nate, it is important that people living on the Gulf Coast of the United States or in Florida pay close attention to the forecast. With Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Maria leaving so much damage, tracking the projected path of a tropical storm (no matter how small it might be right now) has never been more important.

