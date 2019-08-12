With a record-holding six appearances on Bachelor franchise shows, Chris Bukowski is a seasoned veteran of the process, although he hasn't been around for the past four years. In 2015, on an episode of the Bachelor in Paradise after show After Paradise, he announced that he was officially retiring from reality TV. But Chris came out of retirement this year to rejoin Bachelor in Paradise for the first time since Season 2, so viewers my be wondering about his history with the show.

In his glory days, Chris appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, the final season of Bachelor Pad before it got canceled, and two more seasons of BiP before retiring. He never made it to a final rose ceremony, and one of those appearances even led to him being escorted off set by security. So for those of you who have only joined Bachelor Nation in recent years, here's a brief synopsis of Chris' tenure on the show.

Viewers first met Chris during Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2012, when he was 25. He made it all the way up to Week 8, before being eliminated in fourth place. It would be his longest run on a Bachelor show.

The summer after Emily's season, Chris appeared on Bachelor Pad, the short-lived game show precursor to BiP. On Bachelor Pad, which lasted for three seasons, past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants would co-mingle in a house together while competing for a final cash prize of $250,000. On Chris' season, Super Fans were brought into the mix as fellow competitors, along with former contestants. Chris made it to Episode 8 on Bachelor Pad, coming in as a runner up to Nick Peterson, who ultimately won the cash prize.

Two years later, in 2014, Chris "crashed" Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette by showing up to her first cocktail party unannounced and uninvited. Harrison explained to Andi that there was a party crasher in their midst, but ultimately left the decision of what to do with Chris up to her. She blew him off, but he refused to leave on his own accord, eventually prompting security to step in and escort him off the grounds.

ABC on YouTube

Later that summer, Bachelor Pad was replaced by the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise, which, yes, Chris showed up for yet again. His first season was pretty tumultuous and it ended with his untimely departure in Week 3. After making a ~connection~ with Elise Mosca, he announced during the Week 3 rose ceremony that he'd be leaving the show due to a knee injury he sustained during filming, and he asked Elise to come with him. She agreed, but the pair broke up after about a month of IRL dating.

The next summer, Chris returned to BiP Season 2, popping up in episode 9 with the intention of asking Tenley Molzahn out on a date. But when she rejected him, Chris sort of just gave up on the whole enterprise. He gave away his date card to another contestant and exited Paradise on the same day he arrived.

This brings us to BiP Season 6, where Chris returns after a four-year hiatus from the franchise. He's only 32, despite having lived a lifetime of reality TV humiliations, so he could theoretically keep himself in the mix if his time spent reflecting and maturing actually worked.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.