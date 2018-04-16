The Duggar family is governed by a set of super conservative rules. They're all required to save their first kisses for marriage, women must dress "modestly," modern music is not allowed, and more. That being said, fans of the large family have likely wondered: Which Duggars have tattoos?

Surprisingly, there are actually a couple of tattoos in the Duggar family — however, they mostly belong to people who are not in the immediate Duggar fam. None of the original 19 Kids have confirmed tats; however, there are definitely rumors and theories out there.

The bible, which the Duggars typically follow to a T, forbids Christains from getting tattoos. Leviticus 19:28 reads:

Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print or tattoo any marks upon you: I am the Lord.

One Duggar-through-marriage who has a tattoo is Jeremy Vuolo, 30, who is married to Duggar daughter Jinger, 24. Vuolo's tattoo is on the inside of his upper right arm, and it appears to be a line of text, as reported by In Touch Weekly. As the outlet notes, many people have hypothesized that the tattoo is a bible verse, though no one has been able to actually read it. You can check out the tattoo for yourself here. However, Jinger has posted a slew of photos of her husband in short-sleeved shirts, and the tattoo is nowhere to be seen, so perhaps he got it removed.

Vuolo had a "bad boy streak" when he was younger, according to In Touch Weekly. The former soccer player once made headlines for a 2008 arrest after he reportedly physically harassed a police officer. Vuolo paid a $250 fine for the crime, according to public records obtained by In Touch Weekly.

He has also been called a "born-again Christian," because he questioned his Christianity at several points during his upbringing. As he explains on his and Jinger's blog, as a teenager and young adult, he immersed himself in the party scene. Suddenly, he felt it was negatively impacting his career, so he decided to re-dedicate himself to Christianity. Perhaps he got his tattoo during one of his partying streaks.

Another sort-of Duggar to get permanently inked is Amy Duggar, who is a first cousin to the 19 Duggar kids. In 2016, Amy and her husband, Dillon King, both got matching tattoos on their forearms that read "Rest in the storm," as reported by Us Weekly. "To enjoy shelter from the storms of life, we are going to remember to focus on God's promise and His presence," she reportedly captioned the shot on Instagram, according to the outlet. However, because Amy recently made her Instagram private (after accidentally announcing that Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth in a hospital), the post is no longer viewable.

While Amy is religious, she definitely doesn't follow the Duggar family's strict rules, so it makes sense that she would have a tattoo.

Jill Duggar Dillard doesn't have any real tattoos as far as she's let on — but she has experimented with body art in other ways. In December 2017, she shared a photo on Instagram in which she had a henna tattoo on her hand. Even though henna only lasts for a couple of weeks, Duggar fans went wild over the temporary tat. Jill also has a nose piercing, which can be seen in many of her Instagram pictures.

And while some people interpret the Leviticus bible quote above to mean Christians should not get piercings in addition to tattoos, it's clear that the Duggar family is not against piercings. Jill, Jinger, Jessa, and plenty of the other Duggar women and girls have their ears pierced.

