Every season, Married at First Sight pairs up three couples and sends them down the aisle. Then the series follows their lives for the eight weeks that follow to see if they're really suited to each other. The couples can choose to remain married or get divorced when that time period is up, but what is the success rate for a situation like this? Could it really work? Which Married at First Sight couples are still together? Surprisingly, yes.

A few have remained together over the years, but let it be known that the ratio is somewhat skewed. There have been eight completed seasons featuring three to four couples each, but of those 25 pairs only six are still together now. Simple math tells us that's an approximate 6% success rate. Season 9 is still ongoing, so it's impossible to determine whether or not those couples are going to stick it out for the long haul. They haven't even made their final decision yet. But even that's not a clear indication of the ultimate outcome, because there have been many couples who chose to stay married — only to end up divorcing anyway.

In Season 2, Jaclyn, Jessica, and their respective Ryans decided to stay hitched but later split; the same was true for Season 3's Vanessa and Tres, as well as Season 4's Sonia and Nick and Lillian and Tom. In Season 5, Danielle and Cody wanted to stay together but separated, as did Sheila and Nate. Jaclyn and Ryan in Season 6 came to the same conclusion.

But, believe it or not, a few of the couples have managed to make it work, and here they are: the Married at First Sight couples that are still together.

Jamie & Doug, Season 1 Though Jamie and Doug did not have an ideal first night together, they started to fall in love over the course of their honeymoon. They stayed together after Season 1 concluded, and have since welcomed a daughter named Grace. They had a spin-off called Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, too.

Ashley & Anthony, Season 5 It wasn't until Season 5 that Married at First Sight produced another longterm couple. While talking to E! News, Ashley emphasized the importance of putting work into the relationship, saying, "It's not always going to be easy but really give it a chance." Anthony added, "Open up early and see things from the other's perspective. Listen, don't just hear."

Shawniece & Jephte, Season 6 Shawniece and Jephte are also together today after making the emotional decision to give it a go at the end of Season 6. They recently announced that Shawniece was pregnant, and they would be welcoming a baby girl soon.

Danielle & Bobby, Season 7 Danielle and Bobby were matched together in Season 7, and they've remained happily married since then. They even welcomed a daughter named Olivia Nicole Dodd in February of this year, per E! News.

Stephanie & AJ, Season 8 Ever since their season concluded, Stephanie and AJ have been documenting their newlywed travels on Instagram and having a blast. But Season 8 was an uncommonly successful one, because they weren't the only pair to hit it off.