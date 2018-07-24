What's better than Fear Factor? Celebrity Fear Factor! MTV recently revived the popular reality series where people are challenged to face their fears by doing stunts and eating various foods. Now MTV is giving fans another take on the popular show by bringing in the celebs. Since the show will air on MTV it make sense that some of the network's own celebs will appear on the series. So which MTV stars are competing on Celebrity Fear Factor? There are a lot of them.

There will be 10 brand new one-hour celebrity episodes of MTV's Fear Factor, and along with MTV fan favorites, the celebs will also include Bachelor alums, hip hop stars, YouTubers, and reality TV favorites. Each of the episodes will have some kind of theme. For instance, according to People magazine the episodes include "Hip Hop Battle," "Hip Hop Sibling," "Thrill Seeker Throwdown," "Reality TV Royal Rumble," "For the Love of Fear," "Breaking the Internet," and more.

Some celebs to keep an eye out for are Tyga, Cody Calafiore, Brendon Villegas, Rachel Reilly, Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, La La, Tyler Oakley, and Drake Bell. As for the MTV stars you'll see, you can check out the full list below to see which of your faves will make an appearance.

Terrence J Giphy One of the celebrity episodes of Fear Factor is "MTV Star Battle," which will feature, as you probably guessed, a number of MTV stars. One of those stars is Terrence J who hosts SafeWord. In the trailer for the show, Terrence is seen trying to dodge fire balls.

Romeo Miller Giphy Romeo has appeared on MTV in The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars but now he's hosting Ex on the Beach, the US version of the popular MTV UK show. He'll also be part of the "MTV Star Battle" on Celebrity Fear Factor.

Cara Maria misscaramaria on Instagram The Challenge star will also be participating in the "MTV Star Challenge" on Celebrity Fear Factor.

Chris "C.T." Tamburello Giphy C.T. is a legend on The Challenge, having been a part of the show for the past 15 years. Thus, it shouldn't shock anyone that he's part of the "MTV Stars Challenge" on Celebrity Fear Factor.

Tori Deal tori_deal on Instagram Tori first appeared on MTV's on Are You the One? then made her way to Are You the One: Second Chances before moving on to The Challenge. Now she's facing her fears on Celebrity Fear Factor.

Jordan Wiseley Giphy Jordan got his start on MTV on Real World: Portland before moving on to The Challenge and it's various editions. He's won The Challenge twice in Battle of the Exes II and XXX: Dirty 30. Now he's going up against his fears in Celebrity Fear Factor.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Giphy Another episode of Celebrity Fear Factor will feature MTV stars but this one will be entirely focused on Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore stars. It's aptly titled, "The Shoredown." Snooki is one of the stars featured on the episode.

Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio Giphy In a preview for the special episodes, Pauly D is seen sticking his face in a container and picking up a still very alive crab with his mouth.

Deena Nicole Cortese Giphy It looks like Deena and Snooki will be partnered for this battle against their fears. Hopefully, they'll be able to pull out a win.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Giphy Ronnie will be working alongside his good friend Pauly D as they attempt to face their fears and beat the competition.

Jeremiah Buoni Giphy Floribama Shore star Jeremiah will face his fears on the new episode. In the preview it was revealed that the Floribama Shore stars will have to drink sand.

Nilsa Prowant Giphy Hopefully Nilsa and Jeremiah aren't paired up with each other. They're not exactly close, and surpassing their fears might be the least of their worries if they have to work together.

Aimee Hall Giphy Aimee and Nilsa would make a great pairing and they'd be able to make sure they both keep their "chichis" up during the show.

Kirk Medas Giphy The final member of the Floribama Shore squad is Kirk and I'm sure his reactions to whatever he's asked to do will be priceless.