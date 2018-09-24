This week, fall TV rules the roost and not a minute too soon. Now that all things Bachelor in Paradise have wrapped (RIP until next season, Paradise), there's only one thing that'll fill the void of lost summer romance — dance. If you've been counting the days until your fav celebs come to the small screen, you've probably lost sleep wondering: which pros are coming back for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 27? Don't worry, DWTS fans, I've got you covered.

Whether you're new to the world of DWTS or an old friend, the Season 27 lineup has plenty of fan-favorite pros from seasons past. According to ET Online, talented duo on the dance floor and IRL, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, won't return, as the pair hopes to become pregnant with their second child soon. They last performed on on Season 25, paired with Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and spent last year touring with Maks's brother, Val, in Maks, Val & Peta Live on Tour: Confidential. Speaking of ballroom legends, Val, a 14-time US National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion, is back with celeb partner, Nancy McKeon — most known for the NBC '80s sitcom, The Facts of Life. With two wins under his belt (2015 with actress Rumer Willis, and 2016 with Olympic gymnast, Laurie Hernandez), this team is one to watch. On Good Morning America in early September McKeon spoke about her feelings for her partner — and speaking perhaps for all of America — saying, "he’s the most amazing partner, most patience than anybody I know and I’m so lucky."

Truer words have never been spoken, girl. And anyway, one Chmerkovskiy is better than no Chmerkovskiys, am I right?

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Speaking of Chmerkovskiys, Val's newly-minted fiancée — and returning Mirrorball champ — Jenna Johnson, takes the stage, curing us of our Paradise withdrawals as she leads Paradise fan-favorite, "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile. It remains to be seen whether Amabile can follow in [Johnson's co-champion] Adam Rippon's footsteps — er, dance steps — but as a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion with eight DWTS seasons under her belt, competition is fierce.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Next up seasoned pro (with an impressive resume, BTW), Sharna Burgess returns with radio personality, Bobby Bones. During a recent interview, they revealed their debut dance is the Jive which Burgess described as, "the only one like it."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 24 winner (with football star, Rashad Jennings) Emma Slater returns with new partner, actor and country singer, John Schneider. Will she take the Mirrorball this year?

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fresh from Slater's wedding to fellow returning pro, Sasha Farber (paired with former Olympian, Mary Lou Retton), it's unclear which newlywed will take the lead this season but I'm stocking up on all the popcorn now.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It wouldn't be DWTS without Emmy-nominated — and also newly engaged (seriously — what is in the water there?) — Cheryl Burke. This two-time champion (with singer, Drew Lachey in Season 2 and former football star, Emmitt Smith in Season 3) matched with actor and director Juan Pablo Di Pace.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 25 returning champion, Lindsey Arnold-Cusick is back with partner and NFL star, DeMarcus Ware. Arnold-Cusick's prior win with singer, dancer, and actor, Jordan Fisher, ended the season with a perfect score.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Alan Bersten hasn't been a primary pro for long. Though he's danced for five seasons, fans may remember him from Season 24 when he took Maksim Chmerkovskiy's place with celeb partner, Heather Morris, after Chmerkovskiy's devastating injury. He's proof that not all superheroes wear capes.This season, he's partnered with social media star, Alexis Ren.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

According to ABC, pro Keo Motsepe, danced previous seasons with "athlete Lolo Jones, model Charlotte McKinney, music legend Chaka Khan, actress Jodie Sweetin and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran," while his most memorable stint might be coaching TV sensation, Charo. This season, Motsepe dances with Harry Potter actress, Evanna Lynch. Let's hope no bad spells are cast during their performances.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 19 winner (along with celeb partner, Alfonso Ribeiro), Witney Carson is back with actor, Milo Manheim. Manheim is this season's youngest contestant at 17 years old.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Though he began 11 seasons ago with reality TV star, Lisa Vanderpump, pro, Gleb Savchenko, partners this time-around with actress, producer, and comedienne, Nikki Glaser.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

And finally, pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, teams up with American Paralympic skier, Danelle Umstead for a race to the finish (pun intended).

ABC/Craig Sjodin

With all these pros returning, let us not forget about our judges. DWTS wouldn't be as glorious without Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli — all back for Season 27 hysterics. Good times guaranteed.