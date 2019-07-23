Miscarriages are one of those things in life that are not uncommon, and yet something that most who have to go through it are entirely unprepared for. After all, most imagine that building a family will be a clear and linear process, only to find that getting pregnant and staying pregnant are not always a given. Whitney Port revealed she suffered a miscarriage, opening up about how she's dealing with the tremendous loss on her new podcast.

Today, Port took to her Instagram to share a very personal detail about her life. As of two weeks ago, she had suffered a miscarriage with her second child. She posted a video of her actually speaking to her husband about it on their forthcoming podcast, and opened up a little more in the caption about how she's handling the heartbreaking setback.

"This is really hard for me to write," she began. "Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme... from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being. I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are."

Port went on to say that though she recognizes not everybody will process the grief of a lost pregnancy in the same way, she wanted to be transparent about her experience. "The video above is a glimpse into the story and coming to terms with how I feel. I welcome anyone to share their stories or feelings," she added.

The video in question shows her speaking candidly about her process of acceptance. At one point, she admits that she felt that it actually wasn't a great time to be pregnant again, and that she at once felt this would help her accept the loss, but also feared her husband would judge her for being a "terrible person" because she had even started to think that way.

Of course, her husband reassured her that the grieving process is complicated at best, and he can absolutely respect having mixed feelings such as those. "The whole thing is traumatic. It's traumatic to think about what your body is going through, and who that person could have been," Port concluded.

Port's fans and followers rushed to her support, sharing their own words of console. "This is a topic that so rarely is talked about. So many women experience miscarriages and we are felt alone because we think we are the only ones who have gone thru it... thank you for bringing this up and being raw honest about it," one comment read.

"Everything happens for a reason and sometimes we can't help our feelings or emotions. You aren't a bad person. Just think of it as out of your control. Birth is a miracle. Prayers to you," said another.

Just last month, Us Weekly reported that Port had opened up about giving her 2-year-old son, Sonny, a sibling, saying that if she were to get pregnant right now the timing "wouldn't be great." The irony is that she did almost immediately after-the-fact. Be this as it is, it is clear that Port has an incredible support system in the form of her family, her husband, and her fans. That, and she's actively working to process the many different emotions that come with the loss of a pregnancy.

For this, Port is a perfect example of why there is no one "right" way to heal from grief, which is a conversation that needs to be had more often.