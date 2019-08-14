Austen Kroll's relationship troubles on Season 6 of Southern Charm have one much-discussed cause: a viral video that captured him and girlfriend Madison LeCroy having a huge fight after she found two women in his bedroom. The video may have been filmed by one of the women, because there were only four people in that apartment and it got out somehow. But who are the women from Austen's threesome video?

The video doesn't actually show either of their faces. It's less than two minutes long, and only Austen and Madison are visible. It starts with her emerging from his bedroom and declaring that the situation is "bulls***"; after that, Austen huffily makes his bed while trying to make it seem like Madison is overreacting. Madison appears to speak to the women offscreen, but it's mostly inaudible; she does ask if one of the women slept with Austen, and the woman says she didn't. Austen loudly declares that both women slept in his bedroom but apparently it was an entirely chaste sleepover.

It's difficult to hear much over Austen loudly screeching Madison's name, but it sounds like someone says the name "Samantha" at some point, too. However, since you can't see the women and can barely hear them, plus they don't bother to officially introduce themselves, it's impossible to say just who the women in Austen's threesome video are. If you accept that it's a threesome video, which Austen seemingly does not.

Austen attempted to explain the situation while talking to Entertainment Tonight. He told them that he and Madison hadn't yet figured out their relationship status when she showed up early at his home one day wanting to talk; what she found has since been brought up in pretty much every single episode of Southern Charm. But Austen maintained that he had no idea what occurred between him and the unidentified women. "I was out of my mind," he said. "I had no clue."

The video was initially leaked exclusively to the site FitsNews, who claimed that anonymous sources provided them with the insider information. The site did name the women who allegedly spent the night, platonically or not, with Austen. But it doesn't appear as though either woman has publicly admitted to being in the video, so it's really just hearsay without more concrete confirmation. Unless the women come forward and claim that they were indeed the ones who had a sleepover with Austen, it seems irresponsible to point fingers. Their identities have been kept quiet so far, so that may be the way they want it.

The only established facts of Austen's foray into internet infamy are that he was partying and two women ended up in his home after, which enraged his then-not-quite-official girlfriend Madison. When asked what she thought about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madison stated that she believed Austen had cheated, which led her to cheat in return.

Ultimately, the identities of the women don't really matter, because they're not the ones being followed by Southern Charm. It's Austen and Madison's relationship that the show is focusing on. And the women's identities don't need to be revealed for Southern Charm to continue exploring the aftermath of what Austen may or may not have done.

