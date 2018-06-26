About a week ago today, Instagram revealed its newest feature, which includes an app all of its own: IGTV. Instead of only being able to upload video clips up to one-minute long, users can now post videos that are up to one hour in length. Pretty cool, huh? Instagram users around the world definitely seem to be digging the new app and what it could mean for their accounts. But what does that mean for privacy? Who can watch your IGTV? Users still have total control over their privacy settings.

IGTV was revealed last week, on June 20, according to a news release from Instagram. One of the cool things is Instagram users can access IGTV in two ways — the TV-shaped button at the top of your Instagram, or by downloading a separated app. Either way, users will gain a whole new Instagram video experience. "IGTV is different in a few ways. First, it’s built for how you actually use your phone, so videos are full screen and vertical," Instagram co-founder & CEO Kevin Systrom, said in the news release, Cosmopolitan reported. "Also, unlike on Instagram, videos aren’t limited to one minute. Instead, each video can be up to an hour long." Systrom continued:

We’ve made it simple, too. Just like turning on the TV, IGTV starts playing as soon as you open the app. You don’t have to search to start watching content from people you already follow on Instagram and others you might like based on your interests. You can swipe up to discover more — switch between ‘For You’, ‘Following’, ‘Popular’ and ‘Continue Watching’. You can also like, comment and send videos to friends in Direct.

Predictably, IGTV has channels. However, unlike normal TV, the creators are the actual channels — and anyone can be a creator, Tech Crunch reported. If you follow a creator on Instagram, their IGTV channel will automatically show up for you to watch. Users can choose to upload IGTV videos within the app or on the web in order to start their own channels. As Tech Crunch reported, there aren't yet any ads on IGTV — although there very well could be in the future.

Naturally, Instagram users might be wary of uploading videos of themselves onto IGTV if they aren't sure who will actually be able to see them. The answer to the question, "Who can watch your IGTV?" is quite simple, really. Because it all depends on your Instagram account's privacy settings, according to the Instagram help center. If your Instagram account is already set to private, then only your approved followers will be able to see your IGTV channel and videos. Likewise, anyone will be able to see your channel and videos of your Instagram account is set to public. However, if you don't want a specific person to have access to your Instagram photos or your videos, you can still block them.

If you need a refresher on how to change your account privacy settings, it's actually pretty simple.

1. Go To "Options"

Instagram/Michelle Stein

Tap "options" (it looks like a little gear) at the top of your personal feed, next to the "Edit Profile" button.

2. Go To "Account Privacy"

Instagram/Michelle Stein

Scroll down under "Privacy and Security" and tap "Account Privacy." You're almost done.

3. Set Your Privacy

From there you can move the slider to the right to make your account private, or slide it to the left to make it public. And done! Easy as pie.

I haven't had a ton of personal experience with IGTV yet, but the possibilities seem pretty exciting. "Instagram has always been a place to connect with the people who inspire, educate and entertain you every day," Systrom said in the Instagram news release. "With your help, IGTV begins a new chapter of video and Instagram. We hope it brings you closer to the people and things you love." With the start of this new chapter, it's comforting to know that users can still decide who can see their content — and they can rest assured that their IGTV videos fall under the same privacy umbrella.