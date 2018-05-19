On Saturday, May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle — during what was the most highly-anticipated weddings of the year. As the world looked on, every detail was under a microscope. From the guests' reactions, to song choices, to what what celebrity guests were wearing, to royal traditions, and of course, the bride's gorgeous gown, there was so much to take in. And the post-ceremony festivities were no different. So who designed Meghan Markle's second wedding dress? Her reception gown is simply flawless, that's for sure.

In case you didn't catch who was behind Markle's first dress, allow me to fill you in on the deets. The Duchess of Sussex opted for an ivory silk gown designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, CNN reported. Her simple gown was describes as having a "shoulder-framing bateau neckline, simple A-line silhouette, and slim three-quarter sleeves." Additionally, the train was short in comparison to Markle's 16.5-foot silk tulle veil. (Fun fact: This veil was embroidered with flora that represented the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.)

The reaction on the bride's first gown was decidedly divided, to put it simply. Plenty of Twitter users thought she looked stunning. (But let's be honest, Markle would look phenomenal wearing a trash bag with arm holes.)

Some thought it was too plain for the likes of princess.

Others compared it to Kate Middleton's wedding gown; and the Duchess of Cambridge won by a landslide.

As Vanity Fair reported back in April, the plan all along was for Markle to have two dresses on her wedding day. “She will have two dresses, one for the ceremony and another dress for the evening,” a source told the publication at the time. “The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive. Meghan can’t wait to surprise everyone, especially Harry." As Brides reported, Kate Middleton also chose to have two dresses on her wedding day. Middleton swapped out her Sarah Burton gown for an Alexander McQueen back in 2011.

Needless to say, the anticipation was high on Twitter as royal family fans waited to see the Duchess' second dress. "Can't wait to see the second dress....She can look so much more beautiful than that!" one Twitter user wrote.

The Duchess' second wedding gown was designed by Stella McCartney, Elle reported. As the duchess was leaving for Frogmore House — the more intimate of the two wedding receptions on Saturday — she was spotted in dress number two.

Daily Express Royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that Markle's dress is a "bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe." Her shoes are by Aquazurra, "made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue." Furthermore, George Northwood was the stylist behind Markle's hair this evening.

To be honest, the fact that Markle opted for a second dress isn't too surprising to me; "common" brides do it all of the time, after all. Because as fancy and gorgeous as ceremony gowns can be, let's get real — they're impossible AF to move around/breathe in. So if a bride wants to walk around for any period of time without passing out or tripping, something more practical is the way to go.

Although this may not be the popular opinion, I think the bride wore her second gown even better than the first. And I'm not the only one, apparently; Twitter thinks so, too.

Is it just me, or does dress number two just suit her better overall? The fit, the style — it has it all.