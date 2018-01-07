Who Did Michelle Williams Bring To The Golden Globes? Tarana Burke, #MeToo Founder, Made An Impact

Hollywood is seeing a bit of a reckoning in regards to men actually facing consequences. And while awards shows might seem like they would be all about the glitz and the glam, the women behind the #TimesUp movement aren't about that. And who Michelle Williams brought to the Golden Globes with her this year is the perfect depiction of that. The actress is known for being unconventional, but her date to the awards show Sunday night was a shake up in the best way.

According to The New York Times, Williams, along with a handful of other powerful female celebrities, have decided to use the opportunity of the Golden Globes to shed even more light on sexual harassment in the workplace. So, Williams has brought #MeToo hashtag founder and activist, Tarana Burke, as her date to Sunday night's event. And she's not alone. Per The New York Times, Williams is among several other A-listers who are bringing activists as their dates. Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, and Shailene Woodley have all announced that they will be bringing empowering women with them to the show, and that's pretty amazing. On New Year's Day, the Time's Up movement was officially launched, and it's taken the world by storm ever since, in the absolute best way possible.

Over 300 women in the entertainment industry have announced their involvement in the movement, and they aren't alone. With them, other female activists in a plethora of industries are standing up to tell the world that time's up when it comes to sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct in the work place. As Us Weekly reports, the Time's Up initiative

Aims to raise money for a legal defense fund to provide support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace.

