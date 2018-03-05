Who Did Timothee Chalamet Bring To The Oscars? He Continued His Awards Season Tradition

Timothée Chalamet is having about as big a breakout year as one can have this awards show season. He plays feelings-filled adolescent boys in two of this year's biggest Oscar contenders and he's nominated himself in the Best Actor category for his work in Call Me By Your Name. (He also had a role in multi-nominated Lady Bird.) So who did Timothee Chalamet bring to the Oscars with him? Continuing his season-long trend, he brought along his family, appearing with his mom in a red carpet interview with ABC.

Chalamet previously brought his sister Pauline to the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, his mom Nicole Flender to the SAG Awards and the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Lady Bird, and this time, he'll include his dad in the festivities, too. He revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he'd bring his mom, his dad, and his sister along with him to the Oscars. Mom Nicole stood alongside him during red carpet interviews and she was positively beaming with pride for her son.

In the past, Chalamet has been romantically linked to women (he dated Madonna's daughter Lourdes), but it looks like he's focused on showing gratitude toward his family this season for their support of his acting career. (Plus, that means his heavily crushing fanbase can keep dreaming about being his Oscars date someday.) Meanwhile, his sweet relationship with his family is totally swoon-worthy in its own right and only adds to his adorable factor.

Screencap via ABC

