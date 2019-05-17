Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have three adorable kiddos together: Mason Disick, 9, Penelope Disick, 6, and Reign Disick, 4. And now that their babies are getting older (um, when did they get so big?), some fans are starting to notice that Reign Disick looks so much like his dad. From their shared style to their facial expressions, these two are actual twins.

It's no secret that Disick once struggled to get his act together parenting-wise, a battle that was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That all changed in recent years, however, an effort Disick has opened up about many times before.

"The only thing I'm trying to focus on is calming down and focusing on the kids and trying to be a good dad," Disick said in January 2016, according to Hello! magazine.

This topic came up again when Disick and Kardashian discussed taking family trips together like they used to, before their breakup in July 2015.

“I feel like the biggest thing that you and I have always talked about — that you wanted from me, if there was anything — was just to see me consistent with you and my family," he said, according to People. It’s been over a year of consistency and I feel like we’re good. Our parenting’s been better, the kids are better.”

Now that Disick is full-on daddy mode, he's posting more pictures of his kids than ever, especially where it concerns Reign.

"Yes y'all it’s me Reigny," Disick captioned a May 11 pic of Reign sporting shades. This is totally an expression Disick would make, no?

But wait, guys — there's more cuteness to come. This twinning snap of Reign and Disick aboard a private jet (oh, to have oodles and oodles of cash) is a must-see. It's clear these two have so much fun together. Aww.

What I particularly love about Disick and Reign's twinning ways is their mutual love for loungewear. Case in point: The two donned their comfiest clothes for a movie night on April 9.

They also share a taste for the finer things in life, like luxury air travel. "Some day Reigny," Disick captioned a shot of Reign posing in front of another private plane.

As for Reign's personality, fans also think he takes after Disick in this department. Some people brought up Reign's recent appearance on The Ellen Show, noting that the little guy's vibe is similar to "the lord."

"After watching him on Ellen I see he takes 100% after you," someone commented on a video Disick shared of Reign.

Another person chimed in: "He’s literally your mini me

"He was hilarious on Ellen," one fan commented. "Definitely has Daddy’s personality. He is a bright, beautiful kid!"

It's fair to assume that Disick's personality rubbed on off Reign thanks to all of the quality time they spend together. "It's really nice to see how much Scott has grown and how much he's invested in really being a great dad to the kids," Kardashian said about her ex's admirable parenting, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Yep, from Reign and Disick's looks all the way to their engaging personalities, they're 100 percent twins.