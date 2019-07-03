We may not know all the details behind Khloé Kardashian's heartbreak with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, but when it comes to the beautiful daughter that came out of that relationship, the new mom has no problem talking proud-parent trivia. And this was the case on Tuesday when the reality star dished on who True Thompson takes after. As it turns out, True is Kardashian's mini-me.

As Us Weekly reported in an exclusive conversation with Kardashian — who is currently juggling her family's ongoing reality show and a new season of Revenge Body, which she hosts on E! — little True, who was born in April 2018, is somewhat of a combo of her mom and dad. "She dresses way better than I do and she looks just like her dad," Kardashian joked.

Still, when it comes to behavior, the star is pretty sure her daughter is a replica of mommy. “She’s crazy, basically. She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is," the star added. Ha! I can't wait to see this in action on future episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Sweet details aside, I got to give props to Kardashian for including Thompson in this conversation. Sometimes it can be hard to talk about an ex, especially one who has burned you, but it's clear the reality star values Thompson's place in True's life.

Overall, I think it's cool that Kardashian is so willing to be classy about co-parenting, and to share credit where credit is due with Thompson. Kardashian has been working hard to move on from the relationship in an amicable fashion, and it shows.

The feeling seems to be mutual, with Thompson sending Kardashian birthday wishes in June via Instagram. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he wrote. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True....I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way."

Aww. It's so nice to see Thompson reaching out to Kardashian, despite their difficult history, and I have a feeling True might appreciate this shoutout one day.

Now that things seem to be settling down in Kardashian's life, though, the star has her mind on the future, not the past. She told Us Weekly she hasn't been set up on any dates by any friends or family yet, and that she likes to take time to herself. "I'm good at being single, and I enjoy it," she said.

In the meantime, Kardashian noted she's got her mini-me True to focus on. The star's adoring tone when talking about her daughter's personality is proof that she'll always put True first and foremost. "My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that," she noted on Twitter back in March.

That all being said, Kardashian and True are adorable together, and I can't wait to see their "silly" personalities in action going forward.