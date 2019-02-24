It's safe to say many fans were eagerly awaiting Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's rendition of "Shallow" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24. But the actors weren't the only Oscars performers — in fact, a familiar face from American Idol graced the stage. So, who is Adam Lambert? The singer has been a fixture in Hollywood for quite some time now.

Lambert has a big fan base known as the "Glamberts," so it's not too surprising many people were cheering him on before his Oscars performance with Queen. The excitement was understandable given the fact that Lambert hasn't performed at an awards show in a while — the last time I remember is when he took the American Music Awards by storm in November 2009. Some people complained that his performance was too provocative, while others hailed it as an iconic moment.

But Lambert' Oscars performance wasn't the only thing people were talking about — many fans couldn't get enough of his red carpet look. The American Idol alum donned a sharp suit adorned with a flower lapel, while his brows and makeup were on point.

"Gorgeous," one person said about Lambert's look. "Can't wait for @adamlambert and @QueenWillRock to ROCK the #Oscars stage."

Someone else said: "@adamlambert is sooooooooooooooo ROCKING the Oscars red carpet in Tom Ford!"

Lambert's longtime bud from American Idol, Ryan Seacrest, added: "Still remember the day @ AdamLambert auditioned for Idol with Bohemian Rhapsody and now he’s opening with Queen! Proof that vision boards work."

