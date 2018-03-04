Since first-time Oscar nominee (yes, first time) Allison Janney has been dating Philip Joncas for a few years now, people were wondering if she'd bring him to the ceremony as her plus one. So who is Allison Janney's date at the 2018 Oscars? According to her red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, she came with an important man in her life, but not Joncas.

In her interview with Seacrest, Janney said that she came with her good friend Steven Rogers, the screenwriter of I, Tonya, the film for which Janney is nominated for her first ever Oscar, in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. This is such a sweet gesture on her part, especially considering the fact that she's said in interviews that he wrote the part specifically for her. So it looks like if she wins the award she attributes at least some of that to him. "I am so thrilled to be recognized for the role of LaVona in “I, Tonya”! My wonderfully talented friend, Steven Rogers, wrote the part for me, which makes it so much sweeter," Janney said in the LA Times. I gotta say, if I was up for an Oscar based on a role my buddy wrote just for me, I would totally bring him along as my date.

