In the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, President Donald Trump has reportedly placed a federal appellate judge well known for her conservative religious views at the top of his list of nominees to fill RBG's vacated seat. But who is Amy Coney Barrett? The judge reportedly belongs to a religious group that inspired Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.

Members of a "charismatic Christian" group known as People of Praise have identified Barrett and her husband Jesse Barrett as members, according to a report from Reuters. Founded in South Bend, Indiana, in 1971, the group reportedly used to use the term "handmaid" to describe the female personal adviser assigned to female members and "head" for the male personal adviser assigned to male members. In fact, Atwood, whose dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale was published in 1985, told The New York Times Book Review she'd taken inspiration for the book from People of Praise.

"There is a sect now, a Catholic charismatic spinoff sect, which calls the women handmaids," Atwood told The Times. "They don't go in for polygamy of this kind but they do threaten the handmaids according to the biblical verse I use in the book — sit down and shut up."

According to Reuters, men in People of Praise are able to receive and seek spiritual and personal advice from other male members but married women must depend on their husbands to advise them.

While deliberating over potential nominees to fill Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's vacant seat in 2018, Trump was reportedly quoted as telling a number of people he was saving Barrett for when Ginsburg's seat on the bench became vacant. According to the Associated Press, Barrett first stepped into the role of a judge in 2017 when Trump nominated her to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Prior to that her experience in law had mainly been as a professor at the University of Notre Dame.

Although Barrett's judicial record may not be long, the Associated Press has reported it displays a "clear and consistent conservative bent." She has been quoted in Notre Dame Magazine as saying that she believes "that life begins at conception," sparking concern among abortion rights advocates who fear she might vote in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade if seated on the court.

It's worth noting, however, that in a 2017 White House questionnaire Barrett was quoted by the Associated Press as having said, "If I am confirmed (to the 7th Circuit), my views on [abortion] or any other question will have no bearing on the discharge of my duties as a judge" when asked if she viewed abortion to be immoral. Additionally, The New York Times reported that during her 2017 confirmation hearings, Barrett said she would follow Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights if appointed an appeals court judge.

Still, Democrats in Congress have already expressed concerns that Barrett's religious views may guide or influence her interpretation of the law. "The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you," Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Barrett during her 2017 confirmation hearings. It's unclear, however, if Democrats will be able to prevent the president from pushing through a Supreme Court nominee so close to the election.