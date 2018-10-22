Amy Schumer has done it again, announcing her first pregnancy with humor, flair, and in a way only she can pull off. But, given this exciting news, you might be wondering who Amy Schumer’s husband is and how she and Chris Fischer met. After all, the comedienne is notoriously private and has kept her marriage pretty low-key since tying the knot earlier this year.

Schumer made the announcement on the Instagram account of journalist Jessica Yellin, according to Elle. Earlier Monday she asked fans to follow Yellin, and teased that something might be up by photoshopping her and her husband Chris Fischer's heads onto the bodies of Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan Markle. Yellin posted a list of the candidates Schumer is recommending for the 2018 midterm election which ended with a pregnancy announcement on her Instagram stories.

It's the second time the I Feel Pretty actress has surprised fans in 2018, the first being with her unexpected marriage to Fischer, a celebrated chef. News of the marriage broke just two days after the pair went public with their relationship in February 2018, according to E! News.

But Schumer told Today that she and Fischer had been friends for about six months prior to starting to date, according to People. They were introduced by her assistant, who is Fischer's sister, when she suggested he cook a meal for her and Schumer. Once they began dating, Schumer told the Today hosts, she knew he was the one within a month.

She told Howard Stern that Fischer proposed in bed, waking her up (as she wore earplugs and a sleep mask!) to pop the question, People reported. He kept things simple, saying, "I got you this," as he showed her the ring. That feels just perfect for this low-key everygirl.

For her part Schumer kept things equally simple when planning the wedding, according to ABC News. She took no more than three or four days to plan everything, then simply sent a text to friends and family saying that she was getting married on Tuesday and she hoped they could be there, the outlet reported.

Fischer's star rose in the world of celebrity cooking when he met Mario Batali and became sous chef at his high-end New York City restaurant, Babboo, according to E! News. After several years he moved back to his family's farm in Chilmark, Mass. to run things, opening a small market on-site, E! News reported. His 2016 cookbook based on his homespun creations, Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, won the high-profile James Beard award, the outlet reported.

