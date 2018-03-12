The Teen Mom family is growing with an all-new series called Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Similar to 16 & Pregnant, Young and Pregnant will follow five women from different walks of life who are all, you guessed it, young and pregnant. One of those women is Ashley, but who is Ashley on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant?

Unfortunately, there isn't too much known about Ashley's story just yet. According to Us Weekly, Ashley was a "party girl" living in Las Vegas until she discovered she and her boyfriend, Bariki (Bar) were having a baby. Like many of the teen moms that have come before her, Ashley doesn't get along well with Bar's mother and Bar doesn't along with Ashley's mother either, so you can expect a lot of drama, as was seen in one of the series sneak peeks.

Bar and Ashley were going to see Ashley's mom but before they even got out of the car, a fight ensued. Ashley told Bar not to be stressed out because her mom wasn't mad at him, but rather than make him feel more relaxed, it ignited him. Bar told her there wouldn't be any issues as long as Ashley's mom wasn't disrespectful about his mother.

MTV on YouTube

This set Ashley off, who pointed out Bar's mom was disrespectful to her, as well as her mother, multiple times, but Bar wasn't hearing it. The two ended up in a sparring match with Bar telling Ashley to get out of the car, which she did, though they continued to hurl insults at each other until Ashley went inside.

In the trailer for the first season of the series, it looks like the drama will continue at the baby shower. Bar is seen asking, "This is a baby shower. Why can't we just be happy?" Why not, indeed? You'll just have to watch to find out, but it's most likely that having both Ashley and Bar's mothers in the same room won't end well.

Despite their familial issues, it looks like Bar and Ashley will try to make their relationship work for the sake of their baby. In the sneak peek clip, Bar was named Ashley's fiancé and it was also revealed the couple are expecting a girl.

Although getting pregnant wasn't part of Ashley's plans, at least not at this time in her life, she seems determined to still make all her own dreams come true. "I have things I want to accomplish. I can still make sure my life follows my track," she said in the trailer. It appears one of those things is to become a nurse, and it's great to see that Ashley won't let an unexpected pregnancy get in the way of her dreams.

"I am more optimistic now than ever. I have something pushing me," she said in her audition video. "There's nothing like knowing you're about to have a kid and that kid is dependent on you."

No matter what other issues Ashley may face, she obviously has her priorities in order, and though she may not have planned for it, she definitely seems ready to face the challenge of being a young mom. Just like 16 & Pregnant, you'll be able to follow Ashley's journey from her pregnancy to after she gives birth over the course of 14 episodes.

It's unclear if Ashley and the other four women's stories will continue in another Teen Mom spin-off, but for now you'll be able to see how her journey begins with the premiere of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, which airs Monday, March 12 at 10 p.m. EST on MTV. You won't want to miss it.

