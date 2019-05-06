Ahead of pageant-queen-turned-pantsuit-wearer Hannah Brown's turn as the Bachelorette, the franchise will air a special whose full title is, I kid you not, The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! So longtime fans of the show may be wondering who is showing up at The Bachelorette Reunion, exactly, and will there be snacks? TBD on the snack front, but the full list of former Bachelorettes in attendance is out.

According to E! News, Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin will gather for the special to gab about their time on the show and what they think of Hannah as the new Bachelorette.

Chris Harrison also plans to take viewers on a tour of the franchise's most iconic date spots with Bachelor Nation super fans. The special also gives fans a peek into Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's wedding preparations, including her bridal shower. Harrison plans to bring back some of The Bachelorette's most controversial male contestants for interviews as well, so get your favorite Chad memes ready. Finally, the special will feature an intimate sneak peek of Hannah's hometown, complete with Harrison rifling through her closet, apparently. Needless to say, it's poised to be a jam-packed episode. Here's a quick refresher on every Bachelorette alum you'll see there.

Trista Sutter The Bachelor runner-up who started it all will be among the reunion attendees, and she's truly a franchise icon. She not only was the first Bachelorette ever, but she's also still happily married to the recipient of her final rose, Ryan Sutter. The pair have two children together, Max and Blakesley, and currently reside in Colorado.

DeAnna Stagliano Deanna was the fourth Bachelorette after competing on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor. Womack memorably dumped both of his finalists in the season finale, and Deanna went on to accept Jesse Csincsak's proposal on The Bachelorette, rejecting Jason Mesnick. Deanna and Jesse's engagement dissolved a few months later, and she went on to marry Stephen Stagliano, brother of The Bachelorette Season 5 contestant Michael Stagliano. The pair have two kids together, Addison and Austin.

Jillian Harris Jillian appeared on Jason Mesnick's season of The Bachelor, and went on to become the Bachelorette after being his second runner-up. She was the series' first Canadian Bachelorette, and got engaged to Ed Swiderski in the finale. However, they broke up the following year. In 2016, she announced she was having a baby with her longtime boyfriend Justin Pasutto. The pair went on to get engaged and they had a second child in 2018.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Ali Fedotowsky-Manno was the sixth Bachelorette after her run on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor. She got engaged to Roberto Martinez in the finale, but — you guessed it — they broke up the following year. She married radio and TV host Kevin Manno in 2017 and the pair have two kids together.

Ashley Rosenbaum Ashley was another reject from Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor, and she went on to star as Bachelorette #7. She wound up engaged to J.P. Rosenbaum and the pair are now happily married for six years and counting! They have two kids together.

Emily Maynard Johnson Emily actually departed Brad Womack's second run as the Bachelor with a ring on her finger. But the pair later split, making her yet another Brad Womack reject who went on to star as the Bachelorette. She walked away from the show engaged to Jef Holm, but they, too, broke up just a few months later. She went on to marry Tyler Johnson in 2014 and the pair have three kids together, in addition to Emily's oldest daughter with deceased NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick.

Desiree Siegfried Desiree is among the few Bachelorettes who wound up happily married to her final pick, Chris Siegfried, after getting dumped on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor. The pair now have two sons together.

Andi Dorfman Andi Dorfman famously walked out on Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor, and after he went down as one of the worst stars in the show's history, she rose from the ashes as the next Bachelorette. She picked Josh Murray at the end of her run, another relationship that ended in disaster and which she chronicled in a book titled It's Not Okay. The former assistant district attorney has been one of the franchise's most vocal champions of single womanhood.

JoJo Fletcher JoJo came to The Bachelorette from Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and, after a lifetime of dating bad boys, it appeared that Ben had finally taught her the joys of dating a kind one. But, she wound up picking the bad boy of her season anyway. She and Jordan Rodgers are still together and in the process of planning their wedding, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Rachel Lindsay Rachel Lindsay goes down in history as the first black Bachelorette, and, as previously stated, the reunion will feature a special look into her wedding planning with her final pick Bryan. Rachel came to The Bachelorette from Nick Viall's season, where, as the fifth place contestant, she'd made it further than any black contestant in any previous season.