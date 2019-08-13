The newest cast member to join The Real Housewives of Orange County is Braunwyn Windam-Burke. In case you haven't heard, Braunwyn is a mother of seven, with kids ranging from their angsty teenage years to brand new babyhood. In the first episode of Season 14, she introduced viewers to her family, including her husband Sean. But who is Braunwyn's husband on RHOC?

In the premiere, Braunwyn shared the story of how she met Sean: they connected at a frat party and soon went on their first date, where she quickly announced that she wanted a big family and didn't want to work. Sean was seemingly cool with that, considering how things turned out. For some time they lived in Miami, but now they've made Orange County their home.

When he's not dishing out pancakes to a small army of children, Sean is the president and founder of the company Channel Stars. It's a "multi-collaborative workspace built around like-minded entrepreneurs, creatives, brand strategists, writers, and so many others," according to its website. They help other companies with "strategic planning, marketing, virtual and physical blended environments, [and] content and video development."

Per its website, Channel Stars has also recently opened an office in Newport Beach, CA, so perhaps that's one of the reasons why the Windham-Burkes decided to relocate. Channel Stars' physical office is open to its partner companies and offers "video conferencing, hub offices, touch panels, live stage platform, and events." Sean shared a link to the company's site on his Instagram account, but otherwise his social media presence focuses entirely on his family, with plenty of photos of Braunwyn and the kids. He cheered Braunwyn on on Instagram when she was announced as the new RHOC cast member.

Sean's support is important to Braunwyn as she embarks on this new venture, she told The O.C. Register. While she was busy filming, he took the entire family on their annual skiing trip by himself so that she could stick her schedule. But Braunwyn explained that it was also good for her to have something for herself, because she'd been with Sean since she was 18 years old and been a stay at home mom for the last 19 years. As she explained to People, she got to stand on her own two feet and learned not to rely on Sean so much.

Braunwyn appears to be enjoying having something that's just for her, but Sean has her back every step of the way. Social media makes it clear that the Windham-Burkes are as solid as ever, with both Braunwyn and Sean documenting their many familial adventures together, as well as their everyday activities. In one July 2019 Instagram pic, she made sure to give Sean a shout-out, thanking him for helping her through the wild journey that was RHOC.

Since Sean has already appeared on RHOC, it seems likely that he'll continue to be around whenever the show visits Chez Braunwyn. Perhaps fans will get to know him better as Season 14 unfolds.

RHOC airs every Tuesday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.