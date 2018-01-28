Who Is Bruno Mars Dating? Here's What We Know About The Singer's Longtime Girlfriend

Bruno Mars is one of the biggest music artists in entertainment and he's performing at the 2018 Grammys tonight, which means that I, like many fans out there, will be glued to the TV. Aside from watching intently to see whether he scoops up one of the most coveted awards, fans may also be curious about who will join him on the red carpet tonight or, more importantly, who Bruno Mars is dating. As it turns out, Mars has been romantically linked to model Jessica Caban for years now and the two appear to be in it for the long haul.

There isn't much information on the couple's relationship as they appear to keep their romance out of the spotlight. The couple doesn't head to L.A. hot spot Craig's for dinner just because that's where the paparazzi hang out. They don't walk endless red carpets together in color-coordinated outfits either. Mars and Caban seem to want their relationship to be kept relatively private. For example, Caban is very active on social media, but there aren't many photos with Mars posted on her Instagram account. The same goes for Mars. The latest photo that Caban posted on Instagram of herself and Mars was in honor of his birthday. The pic was posted on Ocr. 8, 2017 and with the photo, the caption read:

Here's to another 365 days of happiness. Happy Birthday my love.

According to Rolling Stone, Mars and Caban live in the Hollywood Hills together, while Mars records most of his music off of the property, though he also has been reported to work on albums inside of his car while parked in the driveway of his home. Latina.com reported that Caban moved into Mars' home in 2012, approximately one year after the two started dating.

Like Mars, Caban also has a career in entertainment. Caban had her first break out gig when she was picked by Jennifer Lopez to represent her clothing line "J-Lo", as reported by Heavy.com. She has also been a winning contestant on Model Latina and starred in a Mars parody music video of the song "Whatta Man" for Funny or Die. Caban is a contract model, in addition to being an actress as well.

In 2014, Mars took home a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and in his acceptance speech, he told Caban, who was sitting in the audience, that he loved her. He also dedicated his award to his late mother, who died of a brain aneurysm in 2013. People previously reported Mars opening up about the death of his mother and he admitted:

It’s something that you can’t imagine – the pain and the things that you keep going back to: "I wish I would’ve done this or said this." You just have to see life differently. It shows you the real importance of life. Nothing else matters in this world but family and your loved ones.

Mars credits his mother with teaching him to “love” and showing him what a “woman is supposed to be,” according to People. Perhaps Caban reminds him of his beloved mom.

At tonight's Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars is nominated for a total of six awards, according to Fox News. Mars is up for the following:

Album of the Year for "24K Magic"

Song of the Year for "That's What I Like"

Record of the Year for "24K Magic"

Best R&B Song for "That's What I Like"

Best R&B Album for "24K Magic"

Best R&B Performance for "That's What I Like."

In addition, Mars is one of the 2018 Grammy performers included in the official lineup for the show. Mars is set to take the stage with Cardi B for a performance of their song "Finesse (Remix)".

Maybe Mars will bring Caban as his date tonight since he's up for so many awards. If not, it's a safe bet that she'll be rooting for him at home.

