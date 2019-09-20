I know I’m a little late to the party, but Outlander is my new TV obsession. Along with its thrilling storyline and addictive romance, the show’s stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have me completely hooked. They share an undeniable chemistry on screen, but rumors of an off-screen relationship were put to rest when Balfe got married this summer. I’m sure fans like me are dying to know who Caitriona Balfe’s husband is and how she met him.

The man who won Sassenach’s heart in real life is Tony McGill, and according to Entertainment Weekly, he’s a music producer who’s been dating Balfe for a few years. McGill isn’t active on social media, and he doesn’t have much of a public presence, so it’s hard to get personal details about him. However, as reported by EW, McGill and Balfe are both Irish, and although they’ve been together for a while, they’ve been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

The first hint that Balfe was in a relationship came through one of her friend’s Instagram posts, in which he shared a video of Balfe sitting on McGill’s lap. The couple was later seen together at Jodie Foster’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016, and the Oscar Wilde Awards in 2017. Balfe confirmed her engagement in 2018 when she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. “It happened over the break,” she told People on the Golden Globes red carpet as she revealed her engagement ring. “I’m very happy.” After the engagement, the couple was seen cozying up at the BAFTA tea party in Los Angeles, reported the Daily Mail.

Balfe and McGill were married in August 2019 at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, in the United Kingdom, reported People, and the affair was very private, including only close family and friends. Their wedding news came as a bit of a disappointment to some fans, particularly those who hoped to see Balfe and Heughan bring their Outlander romance to real life.

In a 2018 interview with Parade, Balfe said she was appreciative of Outlander’s dedicated fan base and noted how their passion to see her with Heughan was proof of the show’s success. “There’s a small vocal group that really wanted it, which is just a testament to the characters that we portray, that the love story is so inspiring and so aspirational that people just really wanted to believe in it,” said Balfe. “And that’s a nice thing. But I think things are pretty clear now that I’m engaged to someone else. Everyone gets it now.”

Now that fans can rest knowing Balfe is settled and happy in her personal life, the next thing to look forward to is Season 5 of Outlander. When talking to ET, Balfe revealed a few details about the new season, including where fans can expect to see the Fraser’s storyline head. "The season is really really good," she teased. "This year is really about this family coming to terms with a lot of consequences of things that happened last season. But there's a settled nature to it and I think it's a really strong, strong season. We're almost done which is crazy, but I think people are going to be really happy."

Luckily, you’ll be able to see more of Balfe and Heughan’s on-screen romance when Season 5 of Outlander premieres on Feb. 16 on Starz.