Meghan Markle is just getting down the aisle and it's already been a full day for the future royal. There's a lot of chaos and confusion on any wedding day, but when you consider all the extras the almost-Duchess of Sussex has had to complete, your head could spin. It's all led to this one perfect moment when Meghan takes her place at the doors to St George's Chapel to meet her groom at the end of the long, historically beautiful aisle. With the bridal party in place, you may be wondering, who is carrying Meghan Markle's train?

This wedding has been non-traditional from the start. Not only is the veteran party boy, Prince Harry, soon to be Duke of Sussex, marrying an American divorcee, but it's being held at St George's Chapel on a Saturday. Most royal weddings with this much fanfare would happen during the week at Westminster Abbey, like the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, in April of 2011. Also, Meghan announced during her engagement to Prince Harry that she would not have a maid or matron of honor (or honour, if you're British), therefore, unlike at Kate and Prince William's wedding, she doesn't have a built-in train attendant.

Rumors swirled for months about a friend who would and would not attend the royal nuptials, but even so, it comes as a surprise to see children carrying the gorgeous train of the American royal. The children tasked with this honor were none other than the twin sons of Markle's best friends, Ben and Jessica Mulroney, seven year old twins, John and Brian.

According to reports, "Jessica is a stylist and brand strategist, and Ben is co-host of CTV’s Your Morning and anchor at eTalk." They live in Toronto, Canada and are said to have been friends with Markle for years.

Markle's dress, designed by Givenchy, is surely one that will be replicated in coming seasons, just like the gorgeous Alexander McQueen number from Prince William and Kate's wedding. That gown in particular was eventually made available in a similar style at H&M for $299.

Markle has already proven to be a fashion maven, making her own way of it since she took up with Prince Harry over a year and a half ago. In fact, Vanity Fair reported that it was actually fashion that brought the pair together, or at least a fashion designer. However, as the makeup of their bridal party suggests, like many couples, the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex have meshed their groups of friends, expanding the circle to include each person's favorites.

