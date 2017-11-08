Who Is Chris Hurst? The Former News Anchor Just Became A Virginia Delegate After Girlfriend's On-Air Murder
One former local news anchor experienced an unthinkable tragedy back in 2015 when his colleague and girlfriend was shot to death during a live news broadcast. The gruesome attack, which also left a cameraman dead, meant that plenty of Virginia voters knew who Christ Hurst was before he decided to enter politics to advocate for change as a direct result of that awful incident. Now, the 30-year-old first-time politician has defeated the pro-gun incumbent to claim a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, having advocated for reducing the rampant epidemic of gun violence in this country.
Democrat Chris Hurst, a former TV news anchor whose girlfriend was murdered on live TV in 2015, won his race for Virginia's House of Delegates on a platform to reduce gun violence.— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) November 8, 2017
