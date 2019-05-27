If you were one of the five lucky guys who met Hannah before the premiere of The Bachelorette, consider yourself ahead of the game. During After the Final Rose, host, Chris Harrison, announced Hannah as the season's lead. She had early introductions with five of her season's contestants. All five were great, but one of those men is comin' in hot. You may remember him as the guy who pulled out a stool for Hannah to stand on — so they could be "on the same level." OK, but who is Connor S. on The Bachelorette, and why should you pay attention?

The Investment Analyst from Dallas, Texas may only be 24, but he's still "looking for a partner with whom to make lifelong memories." His ABC bio also says Connor S. (not to be confused with Connor J. who was just sent home) is a "true gentleman," and a "travel junkie (as seen via his worldly Instagram pics)." And I don't know if it's a good or bad thing, but he considers himself a huge Justin Bieber fan. He also says family is "the most important thing." Did I mention the seriously tall (6'6") stud is ready to start a family ASAP? Sounds like he came to the right place.

Connor may divide his time traveling between Texas and Michigan for work, but that doesn't mean he won't be all in for "Alabama Hannah." His LinkedIn profile mentions his fancy schmancy job at Goldman Sachs as a Special Situations Group Analyst, but he recently left. Other positions he's had include interning for a private equity firm, a Corporate Summer Banking Analyst at PNC bank, and a few other financially-related spots (aka things that are not in my wheelhouse). Connor S. may be looking for love now, but his past life revealed he was a competitive swimmer in college. Yep — that's where the muscle bod came from. According to Swim Swam, he "placed 5th in the 50 free at the Michigan Boys’ Division 2 State Championship meet." I'm impressed, but only time will tell if it's enough for Hannah.

You all know what the girl's been through. Colton's season may seem like eons ago, but the wounds from a breakup on TV are likely still fresh. This is especially true after "Hannah Beast" sent Scott home after discovering he had a girlfriend immediately before going to the show. If I were The Bachelorette, I'd be extra-cautious. Some red flags include girlfriends, and saying they're falling in love with her already. I don't want to call anyone out, but Luke P. is on notice. Connor S. hasn't pulled any stunts so far, and hopefully, he won't. The show feeds off that stuff for entertainment purposes — and thank you for that — but at the end of the day, a woman's heart is on the line.

Aside from the usual names everyone's dropping, Connor (no initial needed since Connor J. is a goner) could be one to watch this season. Sure, he might listen to a little too much Bieber, but he seems to be part of the crew that's there less for cameras and Instagram partnerships, and more for finding love with Hannah. Some frontrunners don't leave their mark until a few episodes in, so there's time. If this guy could get a little more on-screen time, you might find that he and Hannah have more chemistry than any of her other relationships. Still putting you on notice, Luke P.