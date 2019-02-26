Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently returned to Bravo and joining the cast this season is newcomer Denise Richards. Of course, the A-list celeb is a super recognizable actress but her storyline this season focuses on her engagement and wedding, which were announced within just a few days of each other last year. Fans of the show may be wondering who Denise Richards' husband is and given Aaron Phypers' très Malibu job and high-profile ex-wife, it makes sense.

There remain conflicting reports about when exactly Denise and Aaron met, owing largely to the fact that they may or may not have been trying to keep the relationship under wraps while Aaron's divorce was being finalized. Refinery29 compiled a comprehensive history of the reporting: The Daily Mail said the couple got together in September 2017, Bravo's The Daily Dish said it was in December of that year, and Us Weekly reported that they were engaged as early as January of 2018. However, news of the couple's engagement didn't break until almost a year later, in September of 2018. Then, just days after that, it was announced they got married in a surprise ceremony on Sept. 8! The whole thing appeared to move extremely quickly, which Lisa Vanderpump can be heard commenting on in the Season 9 trailer. But in all likelihood, the couple was probably just trying to keep their relationship out of the spotlight for as long as possible.

Aaron had previously been married to Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan, so, if nothing else, the man knows how to stick to a theme. They first got married in 2015, but were only together six months before separating. Their divorce, however, dragged on for two years and wasn't finalized until early 2018, which may explain the fuzzy timeline on his and Denise's relationship.

According to a recent RHOBH episode, the couple met at Aaron's place of work, which is also a sort of fuzzy concept. He's the founder of Quantum 360, "a state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind-body-spirit." In the episode, Denise tried to break down precisely what that meant, explaining that "he does a lot of frequency work and balancing the body" and "doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing." (She went on to mention that they had sex in one of his treatment rooms once and have been inseparable ever since! A Beverly Hills love story!)

If you're still a little unclear on what exactly Aaron does, then you're not alone. It's definitely an ~interesting~ professional calling and Denise has a pretty good sense of humor about how opaque the whole thing is. Basically, Aaron and the other energy workers at his center use "sound therapy, light therapy, and the hidden properties of water" to rebalance the body's energy fields, remove energy blocks, and promote self-healing, according to the center's website. For her part, Denise believes in the work so much that she's actually listed as a team member on the company website, where her title is "Founder’s Wife and Media Advisor." The couple shares plenty of loving social media posts together, so they seem to be going strong following their September wedding, which you can watch unfold Tuesday nights on RHOBH.