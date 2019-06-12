Married at First Sight is returning to Lifetime for a new season in a new city this summer. After spending Season 8 in Philadelphia, Season 9 brings viewers to Charlotte, North Carolina, where eight singles eagerly await a blind leap into married life. Among the couples this year are 29-year-old account executive Elizabeth Bice and 35-year-old financial technician Jamie Thompson. For more on who Elizabeth on Married at First Sight is, here's what some digging unearthed.

She grew up in Mooresville, North Carolina and her parents have been married for nearly three decades, so Elizabeth is hoping to find a lasting relationship that mirrors the strength of their bond. But the fiery redhead freely admits that finding someone who's compatible with her over-the-top personality has been a struggle in past relationships. “I’m getting married at first sight because I have quite the personality,” she told People in an interview ahead of the premiere. “I consider myself that ‘fun’ kind of crazy, and I want a husband who is going to accept me for who I am.” Elizabeth also revealed that she's spent the past two years "focused on her emotional growth" to prepare her for the commitment ahead, so she feels confident about the tools she has going into the experiment.

Elizabeth's Lifetime bio describes her as "adventurous and ambitious," which may serve her well in her match. Jamie says that he's looking for a partner he can travel with since he hasn't gotten to experience much of that yet. So it seems like Elizabeth's outgoingness will be well-suited for that task. However, she also "considers herself proficient at verbal communication, but can be more withheld when it comes to affection with her partner." This might be a problem when it comes to Jamie, who came from a very affectionate household.

Specifically, his bio states that he was raised by "an affectionate mother in a very close family." On the other hand, it's always possible Jamie is not a super affectionate guy either and his mother's physical affection felt smothering. However, the way Lifetime underscores both of these qualities in Elizabeth and Jamie's descriptions makes me think that it might become an issue down the line. This is the kind of baseline "love language" compatibility stuff that can really derail a couple if they don't figure out fulfilling ways to help each other feel valued.

Then again, it's always hard to predict which couples come out of this process totally in love and which will quickly call it quits.

At 35, Thompson is the oldest contestant on this season of Married at First Sight, a fact which he's keenly aware of. “I’m ready to get married at first sight because I’m 35 and I’m getting to be that creepy, old guy,” he told People. On the other hand, he might be the perfect person to balance Elizabeth's kookiness and take her off-beat energy in stride. And who knows — he might even find it invigorating and/or entertaining! To see how this couple fares, you can tune in to Married at First Sight when it airs Wednesday nights on Lifetime.